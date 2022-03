© Getty Images

South Carolina is ready to carry out executions by firing squad, the state's Department of Corrections said Friday.State officials renovated the Capital Punishment Facility at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia "to include the capacity to perform an execution by firing squad," according to a release The death chamber includes a metal chair with restraints for inmates and bullet resistant-glass has been added between the witness chamber and the death chamber.Three other states allow for death by firing squad — Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah, according to the organization.