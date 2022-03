A public high school in Alexandria, Virginia is now at the center of a scandal after the school allegedly withheld information regarding a multiple-assailant sexual assault on school grounds from parents. According to the National Review , "a recent Freedom of Information Act request also unearthed a concerning series of emails about the reported sexual assault at Minnie Howard High School last October.""FYI there is a potential sexual assault of a student by other students this afternoon at MH [Minnie Howard]. The student has been taken to the hospital and APD [Alexandria Police Department] is working through the investigation. No more details at this time," the email reportedly stated.This email was then forwarded to city officials, including Mayor Justin Wilson.Some parents are even considering physically moving out of the neighborhood in the wake of these new findings. One such frustrated parent wrote in an email:"I don't want to uproot [my family] but I'm tired of the violence and so is every parent I know ."The email was sent to a number of city officials, including then-acting Alexandria City police chief Don Hayes, Mayor Wilson, and Hutchings. The only person to respond was Hayes, who confirmed the incident occurred, and that an investigation is underway.