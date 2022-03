© unknown



"Those who received the third dose should go to the laboratory and take an AIDS test. The result may surprise you. Then sue your government."

We are no longer hypothesizing about the

deaths of 1-2 billion vaccinated

people by 2030 but rather a mass culling approaching 95% of mankind.

"The side effects of the experimental vaccine are published and the deceased could not claim to have known nothing about it when he voluntarily took the vaccine. There is no law or mandate in France that compelled him to be vaccinated. Hence his death is essentially suicide."

Culling Global Militaries

There is no better way to rid them than by sparking a series of military conflicts worldwide, beginning in Ukraine.

As wars and rumours of wars swirl, pension systems worldwide will no longer be able to honour their obligations; supply chains will be irreparably disrupted; food and fuel inflations will dissipate disposable incomes; and hyperinflation will literally cripple societies. A global cyber-takedown of utilities (electricity, water and telecommunications) - which may be conveniently blamed on Russia - will only accelerate the Great Die-off. The disempowered class will be distracted by its immediate survival needs. The coming months and years will make the Great Depression and WWII appear like a walk in a derelict park.

I recently narrated how the Great Reset was essentially a Great Purge against humanity. However,for the Great Reset.As our global systems are continually undermined to facilitate the Great Reset, national security apparatuses stand in the way. Secret services with their insider knowledge may derail the globalist project while the rank and file of militaries may heed rising nationalist sentiments to overthrow their corrupt governments.One clue was indirectly provided by Prof Luc Montagnier, who won the 2008 Nobel Prize for medicine over his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).During a late-January anti-mandate rally in Italy, vaccines were toxic and that they would invariably cause a variety of medical catastrophes down the line.Whether one was subjected to the mRNA or adenovirus-based vaccine, the cumulative effects on the body will be anything but sanguine. According to researchers who have been systematically purged from the public domain by Big Tech and the mainstream media,There is even a term coined for this condition:the Sars-cov-2 virus, which allegedly causes COVID-19, has not been isolated yet. It was not isolated when the "outbreak" began in Dec 2020; not when the vaccines were rolled out; and certainly not at the time of writing.- replete with laboratory-contrived HIV and malaria inserts -A few African leaders baulked at this absurdity. It was even alleged that the late Tanzanian president John Magufuli had instructed his secret services toIf Montagnier and his fellow dissident experts are right on this issue,may soon be on the cards.The Georgia Guidestones comes to my mind here. It advocates capping the global population at under 500 million "in perpetual balance with nature." With the rapid evolution of technology since the Guidestones were erected in 1980, this figure can be revised downwards to(How this revised figure was approximated deserves a separate, dedicated commentary altogether.)If this estimation sounds overly alarming, do check out the rising number of miscarriages cardiac problems , and shingles ad infinitum worldwide.Dr Shankara Chetty, a vocal South African medical expert, has persistently warned that COVID-19 vaccines were nothing but. All over the world, top-flight athletes, government officials and newscasters are dropping like flies - often on live TV. Children are getting heart attacks before the age of 10!Not when their own family members are eventually stricken. Big Tech and the media, along with their army of perversely designated "fact-checkers" may pin adverse reactions on climate change or some other poppycock. Insurance companies , however, may not honour death and disability claims from the vaccinated. It is simply beyond their capacity.Good luck in seeking recourse from various national compensation funds that were established to deal with "extremely rare" side effects.This effectively empowers insurance companies to pin any future medical conditions on the vaccine.Conditions are therefore ripe for a global social upheaval of unprecedented proportions. This would have occurred with or without the "pandemic" — if only one was familiar with various studies that broadly foresaw events of this epoch.The globalist oligarchy had definitely foreseen the perils ahead. A mass slow-death caused by bioengineered vaccines will inevitably invite retribution from the armed bastions of national sovereignty. Perhaps this was the reason why vaccines were first administered to military personnel worldwide.As fears grow over the global ramifications of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war,By contrast,(source: Our World in Data ). Vaccination rates for other major militaries should be in the high 90s.Is this an uncanny coincidence where one crisis emerges just as another ebbs?among military personnel willSo far, there are no reports of its usage in the Ukraine-Russia war. The Russian side, however, has suffered fromOnly time will tell.The pre-positioned narratives are already in place.This is in contravention of Article 1 of the UN Biological Weapons Convention. Government officials on both sides of the Atlantic are ostensibly worried that, in the chaos of war, some pathogens will leak out from a Ukrainian lab and thereby devastate the world.In any case, a proliferation of military conflicts should be expected over the near future.And it all began with an alleged virus that was supposed to herald a new Black Death I have gamed out various scenarios and there is no light at the end of the globalist tunnel. All that comes to my mind is St. Paul's exhortation to his Philippian jailor: "Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household" ( Acts 16:31 ). For it almost looks as if