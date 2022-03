© Narendra Shrestha/EPA

Infant Vaccination decreased by 14.1% in 2021.

All cause infant mortality decreased by 8.93% in 2021

Decrease in infant mortality happened as deaths of other age groups increased significantly

14 percent decrease in vaccination coverage, is associated with 9 percent decrease in infant mortality.

HALF THE INFANT DEATHS IN FLORIDA MAY BE CAUSED BY VACCINATIONS

This is a kind of a shocking finding to me and I want to be fact checked on what I wrote below.In 2021, vaccination of infants massively decreased in Florida due to "vaccine hesitancy".The changes are very significant andSay what?What I found is that in 2021, parents of newborns in Florida were much more "vaccine hesitant", for reasons obvious to my readers, and therefore. During the same time,This comes as a result of a Twitter conversation about an interesting article about SIDS and childhood vaccines . I posted a link to that article and received a reply, and also replied:Since nobody looked up the numbers, I decided to look them up by myself.After an hour of duckduckgo-ing, I found two webpages with relevant numbers:The first document states that immunization coverage for childhood vaccines (not Covid vaccine) decreased by 14.1 points, from 93.4% to 79.4% statewide. It is, strictly speaking, for under-two-year-olds, but, obviously, the same thing happened to under-one-year-olds.Please note that. (visit that page and click on "?")So, what do we have?This is very puzzling. I have to admit that I, a parent of two fine young men, agreed to give my children all "required shots" without even a second thought. I always supposed that "shots" are done to protect them and it was not a big deal. The only exception was flu shots, which we skipped, just to be completely forthright.And yet, here we have a very strong alarm signal.In 2021, parents who were alarmed by general social developments, randomly decided to NOT give their babies the "scheduled shots". Coincidentally, mortality among precious Florida babies actually DECREASED very significantly.In plain language, it means thatFor example, in 2020, 1,356 infants died in Florida. If the hypothesis is true and about half of these deaths were caused by vaccination, it means thatNote thatand other states are not nearly so affected. Not surprisingly, in the entire US, infant mortality in 2021 only declined by modest 1.18%, in line with a long term healthful trend.Additionally, whereas in 2021, infant mortality in Florida decreased by 8.93%, in 2020 it increased by a modest 0.67%. So 2021 was a truly remarkable year that "broke the trend".The most obvious objection is that. There could be another reason to cause a massive -9% decline in infant mortality in Florida. For example, perhaps Floridian mothers paid much more attention to their babies in 2021 compared to 2020, or there were less car crashes in 2021 that killed infants, compared to 2020?All of the above mentioned "alternative explanations" make little sense. Still, remember that I only found an "alarm signal", but not a definite proof.The definite proof would be the gold standard of medical evidence, which is a randomized controlled trial. While some infants would be given childhood vaccines, other would not, on a random basis. A year later, mortality could be compared.