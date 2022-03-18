The presentation, titled, "Policy on the Military Service of Transgender Persons and Persons with Gender Dysphoria" was already shown to Army officers earlier this month so that they can adequately prepare to show it to their subordinates.
"Gender transition in the Army begins when a soldier receives a diagnosis from a military medical provider indicating that gender transition is medically necessary," it states on one of the presentation slides.
Other slides include vignettes showing different situations of gender dysphoria and the mandatory responses.
In "Vignette 1: No Gender Dysphoria", a soldier identifies as female outside of work.
"Soldier who was assigned male at birth says he identifies as female," the slide reads. "Soldier lives as a female in his off-duty hours. He has no medical diagnosis, does not plan to seek medical treatment, and does not experience significant distress related to his gender identity. Soldier is not requesting to be treated as a female while on duty."
The presentation then lists three responsibilities of the commanding officer. The first is to "treat the Soldier with dignity and respect." The second says "No further action is required." The third responsibility is relevant if the soldier then changes his mind and would like to be treated as a female, or simply reports any distress at all related to his gender. In that case, the officer is to "inform Soldier of the Army's Transgender policy and recommend that he see a military medical provider."
In "Vignette 2: No Diagnosis", a "Soldier is assigned female at birth" and requests to be treated as a male. The slide then lists three responsibilities as part of the commanding officer's response.
This woke approach to the military adopted by the Biden administration has sparked backlash from Americans who want to see more ferocity from the U.S. armed forces to ensure they stay competitive with hostile world powers such as Russia and China.
In May of last year, the U.S. Army released a recruitment video showcasing its focus on wokeness. The video ignited such outrage that the Army disabled the comments on YouTube.
The video was an animation short called "The Calling", which features the story of "Emma". Emma's story begins with one of her mothers recovering from paralysis so that she could stand at the altar to marry the girl's other mother. Emma suggests that this made her mothers "inspiring women". But as a sorority girl, she worries that she hasn't accomplished as much as her friends, who traveled to Italy or went mountain climbing. So she joins the U.S. Army.
At no point is a firearm shown.
Videos then began circulating which juxtaposed the U.S. Army ad with the recruitment ads of Russia and China, showing the United States Army at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to virility and raw power:
Both the presentation and ad appear to fall in line with an apparent crusade by the Biden administration to cripple the U.S. military, as reported recently by Frontline News.
Over 650 Marines, airmen and sailors have so far been discharged for not complying with Biden's vaccine mandate. Another 3,000 unvaccinated U.S. Army personnel are also facing discharges.
The Department of Defense has also appealed to the Supreme Court to prevent 35 Navy SEALs from being deployed because they're unvaccinated, and last week it was revealed that a Navy warship is unable to deploy from its base in Norfolk because its commander is not vaccinated.
It is unclear if Biden has a bona fide plan to weaken the U.S. military. But those military personnel who survive the vaccine mandate are forced into a woke agenda rather than a victorious one.
