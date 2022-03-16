Society's Child
Why modern movies suck - They teach us awful lessons
The Critical Drinker
Fri, 11 Mar 2022 00:00 UTC
Comment: Hollywood has always been a bastion of narcissism, greed and utter shallowness for the most part - but given its marked decent towards identity politics and pathological values over the last few years - the dream factory has recently been churning out incredible amounts of pure s*** at a level even we're surprised by.
Reader Comments
... but I think it's funny when he does "The Message!" with the pic of the woke scrawlboard. ...As other, similar stuff in his videos, it is his way to circumvent censorship. You just can't say some (a lot of) thing on YT without getting cancelled. Or demonetized.
I enjoyed most of his reviews, and found our taste in movies has some overlap ...
I watch his videos for several months now.