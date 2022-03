© Getty Images/Anadolu Agency/ Hamit Huseyin



Several rockets have reportedly struck an area in Erbil, northern Iraq, near a US diplomatic compound. Erbil is the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.Footage shared online purports to show a series of explosions rocking the area. The apparent strike ignited several fires, and smoke could be seen billowing from the scene.AP reported, citing Iraqi officials, that. They claimed that several of them struck the American consulate. However,Reports in local media suggestedThe incident did not result in any casualties, Kurdistani Health Minister Saman Barzanji told local media, as quoted by Reuters. Politico's Paul McLeary also reported , citing a US defense official, that there have not been any casualties among American personnel.citing the regional counter-terrorism authority.The US consulate serves Erbil, along with the three other Kurdistan provinces: Sulaimaniya, Duhok, and Halabja.This is not the first time that a US installation in the region has been attacked. In September, an explosive drone attack took place near Erbil International Airport, where US troops were stationed. A few months earlier, in July, another drone attack took place at the airport and appeared to target US troops.