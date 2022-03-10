Mandatory Hong Kong Covid testing 'not a priority'

Austria said it is suspending mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults saying the, just weeks after the law took effect in an EU first.The Alpine nation of nine million people was among few countries in the world to make jabs against the coronavirus compulsory for all adults.The law took effect in February and called for fines up to €3,600 from mid-March for those who do not comply.The highly-contagious variant is widely believed to be less severe than previous strains of the virus, and so far Austrian hospitals have been able to cope with a surge in cases.This has led to the government to drop most coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks.The government has stressed it needs to act flexibly in line with the epidemiological situation."Just like the virus keeps on changing, we need to be flexible and adaptable," Ms Edtstadler said.That group includes people who are vaccinated, those who have recovered, or a combination of both.Calls to review the law - including from within the ruling conservative People's Party - have also become increasingly loud as Austria has dropped many restrictions.As of yesterday, Austria has recorded almost three million coronavirus cases and more than 15,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.The law was adopted by parliament on January 20 with all but the far-right party supporting it and came into effect on 5 February.It applied to all residents above 18 years old with the exception of pregnant women, those who have contracted the virus within the past 180 days and those with medical exemptions.The announcement by Carrie Lam comes after weeks of uncertainty and mixed messages from the government, fueling panic-buying sprees by residents snapping up vegetables, canned goods, frozen foods, and even over-the-counter medicine such as paracetamol, and testing kits.But today's announcement rolls back a late February proposal by Ms Lam that three rounds of compulsory testing would happen, and authorities saying it would be carried out alongside a citywide lockdown and movement restrictions."What we are doing now is planning and preparation but (mass testing) is not a priority for now," she said, adding that the plan for universal testing has not been dropped."If we do it, it must be for the greatest benefit of Hong Kong," Ms Lam said.Health experts have criticised Ms Lam's administration for unclear messaging on where Covid-positive patients should go, the city's low vaccination rates among the elderly and a lack of preparation for medical staffing and facilities.Despite two years of hard-won breathing room thanks to following the mainland's zero-Covid strategy, Hong Kong is now the midst of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak.It has recorded more than half a million cases since the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave kicked off, exponentially outstripping the total number of 12,000 infections the city saw in the pandemic's first two years.It also now has one of the world's highest fatality rates in the developed world, the majority of deaths among its vaccine-hesitant elderly.Elderly carehomes have been particularly hard-hit, as staff are downed with the virus, and Covid-positive patients are pushed away from overcrowded hospital wards.Ms Lam said that care home residents across Hong Kong would receive at least one Covid jab by 18 March.So far, government data shows that fewer than 60% of people aged 70-79 and only 32% of the above-80s have received two jabs.A University of Hong Kong survey estimated that about 1.8 million residents have been infected so far, about one in four of the population.