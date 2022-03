© North Press Agency



Close to 450 extremist Arab and foreign nationals have arrived in Ukraine from Idlib to fight against Russia's forces, less than only three days after they left Syria , passing through Turkey.Relatives of extremists that have arrived in Ukraine told Sputnik thatThe sources added that most of these foreign fighters are veterans of the Syrian war, had been causing issues in Idlib, andHayat Tahrir Al-Sham also gave these fighters assurances that their families would be allowed to join them later.that are originally from the Idlib and Aleppo countrysides, while theAs for the financial compensation, the sources said the fighters that hail from Syria will receive around $1200-$1500, but had no knowledge what the foreign nationals were going to be paid.Russia's President Vladimir Putin had warned Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a meeting last Friday of the growing number of foreign mercenaries operating in Ukraine, including those coming from Albania and Croatia and namely militants and Jihadists coming from Kosovo in order to put their experience from military operations in Syria to use.