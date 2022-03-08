Dawid's brother, Artur, has been held in solitary confinement without bail after being charged with mischief over $5,000 and interrupting the operation of essential infrastructure under Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.
The charges stem from a visit to the Coutts border crossing wherein Art gave a sermon to the truckers blockading the border with Montana, telling the group to "hold the line" in their protest against the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
Artur reopened his church in defiance of lockdown restrictions, fed the poor against social gathering bans and refused to allow health inspectors into his church to check for compliance.
The Pawlowski family is not certain why Dawid was arrested, though police can be heard in the video saying he was "breaching conditions."
Dawid is on probation for contempt of a public health court order. The Pawlowskis long-time lawyer, Sarah Miller, has been notified.
To support the Pawlowskis in their legal battle against the Alberta government for religious freedom and free speech, please visit www.SaveArtur.com. All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt through a partnership with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.
Comment: The Pawlowskis were among the earliest Canadians to discern the fascist trend developing in Canada. Subsequent events, in the name of the Covid scam, have proven them right. Currently, unvaccinated people residing the country are not allowed to leave.