In a video of the Wednesday afternoon roadside arrest broadcast to Facebook by Dawid Pawlowski, law enforcement officers pull Dawid over for what appears to be a routine roadside check for commercial vehicles before taking him away. Dawid was in what he called a church vehicle and remarks in the video that he was "checked for alcohol" and passed.Dawid's brother, Artur, has been held in solitary confinement without bail after being charged withunder Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.The charges stem from a visit to the Coutts border crossing wherein Art gave a sermon to the truckers blockading the border with Montana, telling the group to "hold the line" in their protest against the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.Artur reopened his church in defiance of lockdown restrictions, fed the poor against social gathering bans and refused to allow health inspectors into his church to check for compliance.The Pawlowski family is not certain why Dawid was arrested, though police can be heard in the video saying he was "breaching conditions."Dawid is on probation for contemp t of a public health court order. The Pawlowskis long-time lawyer, Sarah Miller, has been notified.