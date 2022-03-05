© Getty Images



"In the last 12 hours, an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us. They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences. What is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games."

"To Para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic truce. You are victims of your governments' actions."

the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.when the Games open on Friday, but only as neutral athletes with colors, flags and other national symbols removed.It was termed a betrayal that sent the wrong message to Russia's leadership. The IPC also said it was evident thatin announcing the initial measures Wednesday in a Beijing news conference, sympathized openly with the Ukrainian people but said his actions were constrained by his organization's rules and the fear of legal action.noting his constituents had pushed back.but it left the final decision to individual governing bodies.The IOC has been slow to crack down on Russia, allowing its athletes to compete in the last four Olympics following a state-sponsored doping scandal and coverup in the 2014 Winter Olympics.The Winter Paralympics open on Friday and close on March 13.Parsons also addressed the Russian and Belarusian athletes.