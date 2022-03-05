"It was a rogue question."A Russian-Australian man was told to leave a television studio after he asked a 'rogue' question and pointed out that there is an alternative narrative to be considered surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.Other audience members heckled him and yelled 'propaganda' and 'lies', while the host Grant moved the program on.Around twenty minutes later Grant returned to Gillies-Lekakis and said he had 'thought about it' and wasn't comfortable allowing him to stay in the studio."You can ask a question, but we cannot advocate violence. I should have asked you to leave then. It's been playing on my mind and, I'm sorry, but I have to ask you to leave," the host added.Watch:Here is the question with the panel of guests reacting, before Grant asked Gillies-Lekakis to leave:Grant later stated "we can't have anyone who is sanctioning, supporting, violence and killing of people. So I'm sorry for the disruption. It was not a vetted question.It's not good.""The only addition I made to my question when actually delivering it was my reference to the Azhov Battalion (7-8 words roughly), and some sentences were left out towards the end as I was interrupted," he said.He added, "If this small change to my question amounts to it being 'rogue', as was claimed, once again I apologise. However, I find this difficult to reconcile with the fact that other guests were given the chance to speak at length, off-script, on the Russia-Ukraine situation."He said the Q+A host was "disappointing and unprofessional" and accused the network ABC of "questionable conduct" during the night."I am genuinely sorry that things took the turn they did ... if my question was not appropriate for the show after being vetted and edited, I wonder why I was invited at all," he noted, adding "I would like to say that I had no intention whatsoever of offending anyone, and so would like to sincerely apologise for any distress my comments may have caused."The incident has unsurprisingly caused division on social media, with some arguing these questions and opinions must be debated, while others proclaimed to do so is to support the bombardment and murder of innocent people: