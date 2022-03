© USAF



"Clearly, in the absence of a U.N. resolution, which Russia would veto, a strong coalition of like-minded nations should step in and seriously consider this."

About the Author:

John Daniel Davidson is a senior editor at The Federalist. His writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Claremont Review of Books, The New York Post, and elsewhere. Follow him on Twitter, @johnddavidson.

When you heard neocons calling for no-fly zones in Ukraine, know that part of their motivation is to regain relevance in their own party.The same people who brought us the Iraq War and a 20-year occupation of Afghanistan that ended last year in an ignominious and chaotic U.S. withdrawal would now like us to go to war with Russia, a nuclear power, over Ukraine.which is understandable up to a point. But mostly they would like to leverage a military conflict with Russia to regain control of the Republican Party, whose voters have become deeply disillusioned with foreign interventions — and with the neocons who peddled them to the American people.Just consider who's calling for escalation with Russia.over the weekend called for the United States to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.Somehow, the analysis of people like Kinzinger never gets past the part where we shoot down a Russian MiG-29. But of course a no-fly zone would mean just that:To his credit,which rarely misses the chance to fall for a bad idea, dismissed But it's not just nobody Republicans like Kinzinger saying this stuff., also endorsed the idea of creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He told HuffPost on Monda y:Wicker isn't some back-bencher. He'll likely become the next top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee after Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., resigns later this year.The no-fly zone isn't the only terrible idea being bandied about by establishment Republicans and former generals. On Sunday,that we should right away bring Ukraine and other countries, like Georgia, into NATO . Bringing Ukraine into NATO, a mutual defense treaty, would of courseIn this case, that would mean — you guessed it —That would be the best-case scenario for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West for arms and aid, and asked NATO to "close the skies." And while it's perfectly understandable why Zelensky would want a no-fly zone over his country, or NATO troops to attack Russian forces inside Ukraine,or even for U.S. politicians and former generals to talk about it seriously in public.Unless, that is, these politicians see an opportunity, which some of them no doubt do. If the last five or six years have revealed anything about American politics, it's thatand he did so partly by insisting during the 2016 primaries that the GOP have an honest reckoning about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.because none of them wanted to criticize George W. Bush or admit that going to war in the Middle East in the vain hope of spreading democracy was in retrospect a horrible idea.It was something Republican voters wanted and needed; confronting the folly of those wars was the only way to move forward as a party.But now the neocons are back, if only for a moment, and they'd like you to consider the idea that we shoot down some Russian warplanes, or annex Ukraine into NATO, or do any number of other reckless and provocative things to get us into a war with Russia. Also, they would like to be the ones to lead this effort.— influence that these people long ago squandered, and should never get back.