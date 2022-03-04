Shipping group Maersk will temporarily halt all

Shipping group Maersk will temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia .

Globalization works in financial markets as well as manufacturing. A look at how all of our lives will be affected with sanctions against Russia. Grains, oil, shipping, fertilizer and global shortages of many items. Brace yourself !


