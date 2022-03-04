© Toby Scott / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



The aircraft manufacturer has been using giant Russian cargo planes to transport supplies to its plants.American multinational corporation Boeing may be impacted by the Biden administration's ban on Russian aircraft in US airspace, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.Since early 2021, the US Transportation Department has granted authorization for Volga-Dnepr to operate at least, 27 flights, most on behalf of Boeing, according to regulatory filings. The latest request filed with the agency, on February 24, showed the Russian company had requested permission for six flights by April 4 to move materials from a Florida supplier.The world's largest production air freighter, the Antonov An-124, was designed in Ukraine and built in Russia. The only other civil operator of AN-124 is Antonov Airlines, based near Kiev, but the status of its aircraft is currently unknown. Its sole AN-225, a larger version of the cargo plane, was reportedly damaged beyond repair during clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces at Hostomel Airport, northwest of the capital.