Yet another fake news story exposed.After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russia had attacked the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Kiev in an attempt to "erase our history," an Israeli journalist visited the site to discover that it was in factLegacy media outlets breathlessly reported on Monday that the memorial had been deliberately attacked by an air strike, amplifying Zelensky's claim that the destruction was "beyond humanity."However, the attack had actually targeted the nearby television tower and the memorial was not damaged."The damage was caused to nearby Kyiv's communications and television tower complex, some 300 meters [984 feet] away from the new memorial and a kilometer [3280 feet] from the old one."The headline of the Fox News YouTube video is 'Russia bombs Holocaust memorial site where more than 30,000 Jews were murdered' and no retraction appears to have been made.Where are the 'fact checkers' when you need them?They appear to have gone AWOL.