2 children taken to hospital after SUV drives into preschool in California
Daily Mail
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 04:12 UTC
No deaths were reported and none are expected in the crash that happened around 2:30 p.m. in Anderson, south of Redding, police said.
The majority of the children who were hospitalized were taken to medical centers as a precaution, Anderson police said.
Redding Record Searchlight.
Ten of the 12 children taken to two Dignity Health hospitals were treated and released, and two were transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where they were stable, Dignity spokesperson Allison Hendrickson said.
NBC affiliate KNVN of Chico showed a hole in the side of the building and a Suzuki inside.
The driver was cooperative and was determined not to be impaired, police said. The crash and what led up to it are under investigation.
In addition to the 19 children, two adults were inside the preschool when the crash happened, police said.
Reader Comments
Shalmaneser 2022-03-04T08:49:46Z
Is the headline supposed to be a stealth math quiz?First sentence:
codis · 2022-03-04T09:19:40Z
Shalmaneser I suppose the "journalist" has the same problem as the crash driver, just another manifestation. Of "adverse side effects", I mean.
Shalmaneser · 2022-03-04T09:40:24Z
codis Yes, that seems to be the case. I suppose we can look forward to more such "news."
Did you see parzival 's comment here?
This part caught my eye.
Did you see parzival 's comment here?
Israeli survey shows Covid booster shots causing more injuries than previously thoughtMore Israelis are experiencing injuries and reactions following COVID-19 booster shots than the country's passive reporting system indicates, according to a survey conducted by the Israeli...
This part caught my eye.
In the third document starting on page 30 there are 9 pages of side effects .Perhaps they should just remarket the vaccines as bioweapons. Then any improvement in health can be considered a "side effect."
- D.C. hospitals overrun with injured geriatrics who stood up, sat down too much at SOTU speech
- Face mask requirements lifted ahead of new gas mask requirements
- Ukrainian president demands a full refund of the millions in bribes paid to the Bidens
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Biden warns Russia that if they don't stop he will deploy deadly trans admiral
- US northern border overwhelmed with refugees trying to escape Canada
- U.S. To Invade Canada To Establish A Democracy
- Massacre as Great White Shark allowed to compete in women's 500 freestyle
- An open letter to Justin Trudeau
- Canadian ATMs now asking your political views before allowing you to withdraw money
- Horse-mounted Canadian police prepare to storm bouncy castle
- Researchers determine The Science™ 'has changed' after carefully examining poll numbers
- US men's curling team disqualified after drug test reveals obscene levels of raw masculinity
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
- Joe Rogan agrees to only spread CDC-approved misinformation
- City of Jericho moves to make it illegal to blow horns
- Clarence Thomas surprised to hear how important black representation on SCOTUS is to man who viciously tried to destroy him
- Man being devoured by hungry sharks tries apologizing to them
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
Alexander Zakharchenko, the first Prime Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic
Enlighten the people generally, and tyranny and oppressions of body and mind will vanish like evil spirits at the dawn of day.
- Thomas Jefferson
Guess what Macron, Turdeau, and Jabcinda all have in common? They are all graduates of the World Economic Forum's young global leaders program run...
That cat clearly supports Putin's agression, so she needs to be punished and sanctioned ... :O
That pic at the top. A senile old dick and his wrinkly balls behind him.
The levels of absurdity are insane.
Everyone should read these just released documents that Pfizer did not want to release for 70 years... This release is just the start of a court...
