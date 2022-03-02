© Sputnik/Konstantin Michalczewski

The Russian operation is a mirror image of what the US and its allies have done more than once in recent decades in different parts of the world.

About the Author:

Fyodor Lukyanov, the editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs, chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, and research director of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Russia's military intervention in Ukraine has spelled the end of an epoch in the state of global affairs after President Vladimir Putin launched the action last week. Its impact will be felt for years to come, but Moscow has positioned itself to "become an agent of cardinal change for the whole world."It began with the fall of the Soviet Union and its dissolution in 1991, when a fairly stable bipolar structure was overturned by what eventually came to be known asalthough there was no significant resistance from major powers who were left unsatisfied with their position in the new political playing field. In fact, for quite a long time (at least a decade and a half), there had been practically no opposition at all. Non-Western countries, namely China and Russia, made efforts to integrate into the hierarchy. Beijing managed not only to do this, but also made the most of the situation to gain a foothold as a dominant player. Moscow, however, came out much worse and took longer to adjust to this new world order and cement a respectable place within its ranks.More importantly, however,which is inherently essential for the sustainable functioning of the world. A uniform worldview that ruled out all others was imposed using various means, including attitudes toward military activity.As legend goes, Tsar Peter the Great raised a toast to his "Swedish teachers" after the Battle of Poltava in 1709. Now, the current Russian leadership can also say that it has learned a lot from the West. In Russia's actions in Ukraine, it is easy to pinpoint elements - from military to informational - that were present in America and NATO's campaigns against Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Libya.Tensions have long been boiling, and Ukraine has now become the decisive frontline.like the one witnessed in the second half of the twentieth century.in favor of a much more distributed model. The old Cold War concept of 'spheres of influence' is no longer applicable because the world has become much more transparent and interconnected, making isolation possible only to a limited degree.As has often happened in the past,The old adage 'history repeats itself' is evident when flicking from one media outlet to another.On one side, there is the exercise ofwhich is guided by simple, unpolished, but plainly understandable principles - blood and soil. Meanwhile, on the other is, realized through a set of ideological, communicative, and economic tools, which are effective and, at the same time, malleable - commonly referred to as 'values'.Since the Cold War, the more modern of these approaches has nearly always been the go-to method. Let's call it by its fashionable, but inaccurate, name -For the most part, however, this has never been met with serious resistance, let alone direct armed confrontation.that will prove which of these approaches will reign victorious. In this sense, those who suspect that the consequences could be a great deal more profound than they thought are correct.The Russian leadership, which decided on extremely drastic steps, probably understood the consequences, or even consciously aspired to them.This does not mean that isolationism will become the norm, butAfter some time, the effects that the current military operation has caused will most likely begin to subside, and some forms of interaction will resume, but the line has inevitably been drawn. Even in a favorable scenario,Restructuring economic priorities will require a different approach, which will stimulate development in some ways, and slow it down in others.