Maersk said in a statement:
"As the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings within ocean and inland to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended."The suspension, which will cover all Russian ports, would not include foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies, it said.
Maersk operates container shipping routes to St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea, Novorossiysk in the Black Sea, and to Vladivostok and Vostochny on Russia's east coast.
Comment: More details from Fox Business: