In times of fast-paced media pouring out content, these are timely reminders toWe're only three days into Russia's military operation in Ukraine, and yet the propaganda cogs are whirring fast as lightning, churning out "news", opinion and content grist for the media mill.In just the last 48 hours dozens of stories, images, narratives and videos have circulated as being taken from the fighting in Ukraine,Now, some of it could be attributed to misunderstandings, mistaken identity, misattribution...butLet's dive right in.Early Friday morning it was reported that a single Ukrainian plane, a MiG-29, was patrolling the skies above Kiev. The English speaking press called the unnamed pilot "The Ghost of Kiev", and claimed he had downed 6 Russian jets in air-to-air combat in less than 2 days, making him an official Fighter Ace, and probably one of the fastest to ever earn that title.The trouble is there is almost no evidence this happened at all. To quote Newsweek Neither side can confirm Russia has lost six planes in total, let alone to one man inside a single day. And a video alleged to be "the Ghost" in combat - shared by the Ukrainian Armed Forces - is confirmed to actually be footage taken from a video game Nevertheless, he already has his own Wikipedia page. A testament to how fast a lie can move while the truth is putting its boots on.A lot of people have been sharing a short video of Russian planes allegedly flying low over the city of Kiev . The Times used it a still from it in their story "Will sanctions stop a Russian shell?":The problem with that is it's not Kiev, it's Moscow. And it's not today, it's two years ago. It's footage of what is likely a rehearsal for the 2020 Victory Day Parade flyover.Possibly no politician in history has had a PR makeover quite as fast as Vlodomyr Zelenskiy. Last week he was just some guy, this week he's a war hero, there's talk of building statues of the man. A (not at all staged) "leaked" phone call had him turning down the US offer of an airlift to safety.Twitter is dotted with people sharing photos of him in combat fatigues, comparing him favourably to Trump and Trudeau and asking "what other leaders would fight alongside their troops?"But the problem with that is thetaken when he visited the troops last April Early on in the confrontation, this video started doing the rounds on social media:The video went viral, receiving 100,000s of views . Hundreds of accounts shared it, even major news networks used it, all claiming it shows a power station in Luhansk exploding after being hit with Russian missiles.It does not, it's a chemical plant exploding in Tianjin, China in 2015 This footage, claiming to show Ukrainian ground forces downing Russian aircraft, also went viral recently, even appearing on Spanish television news:...It's from the video game ARMA 3 This was the first major propaganda narrative following Russia's advance onto Ukrainian territory. Allegedly leaked audio showed Ukrainian border guards on tiny Snake Island in the black sea communicating with a Russian warship. Upon being told to surrender, the guards say "Russian warship go fuck yourself".The Western press reported that all 13 of the men were killed , and the Ukrainian government released a statement saying they would all be awarded posthumous honors.However, while the supposedly fallen heroes were being canonised all over the western world, Russia was reporting that they had not been killed at all, but taken alive and unharmed back to the mainland.A story both the press and the Ukrainian government have sinceAnother video doing the rounds, and again shared by official Ukrainian accounts , was drone footage supposedly showing the destruction of a column of Russian vehicles.Meanwhile, other accounts were sharing footage of combat from Libya or Israeli bombardments of Gaza under the hashtag #StandWithUkraine. Middle East Eye has compiled a list. It's somewhat beautiful irony that so many of the clips prompting outrage in Western liberals actuallyThere we have it, seven stories about the war in Ukraine that are demonstrably fake,Ultimately, it's all a timely reminder that propaganda is at its most potent at times where the news is moving fast and people are feeling emotional.It should go without saying that this is equally true for both sides. We shouldn't blindly accept claims from the Russian side, simply because we know NATO lies. Both sides propagandize, and one-eyed scepticism is only a different kind of bias.In short, if you see something designed to provoke an emotional reaction, don't let it. Never get swept along in the narrative, always hold yourself back, keep calm and ask rational questions.Or, to quote HL Menken: