Puppet Masters
Der Spiegel confirms that NATO deceived Russia when they promised to not to expand its border east
RT
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 17:59 UTC
The minutes of a March 6, 1991 meeting in Bonn between political directors of the foreign ministries of the US, UK, France, and Germany contain multiple references to "2+4" talks on German unification in which the Western officials made it "clear" to the Soviet Union that NATO would not push into territory east of Germany.
"We made it clear to the Soviet Union - in the 2+4 talks, as well as in other negotiations - that we do not intend to benefit from the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Eastern Europe," the document quotes US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Canada Raymond Seitz.
"NATO should not expand to the east, either officially or unofficially," Seitz added.
A British representative also mentions the existence of a "general agreement" that membership of NATO for eastern European countries is "unacceptable."
"We had made it clear during the 2+4 negotiations that we would not extend NATO beyond the Elbe [sic]," said West German diplomat Juergen Hrobog. "We could not therefore offer Poland and others membership in NATO."
The document was found in the UK National Archives by Joshua Shifrinson, a political science professor at Boston University in the US. It had been marked "Secret" but was declassified at some point.
Shifrinson tweeted on Friday he was "honored" to work with Der Spiegel on the document showing that "Western diplomats believed they had indeed made a NATO non-enlargement pledge."
"Senior policymakers deny a non-expansion pledge was offered. This new document shows otherwise," Shifrinson said in a follow-up tweet, noting that "beyond" the Elbe or Oder by any standard includes Eastern European countries to which NATO started expanding just eight years later.
During a major press conference in December 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West had promised the Soviet Union NATO would not expand "a single inch" to the east, but "brazenly deceived" and "cheated" Moscow to do just that.
Responding to these comments, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance "has never promised not to expand." In an interview with Der Spiegel later, Stoltenberg repeated that "there has never been such a promise, there has never been such a behind-the-scenes deal, it is simply not true."
NATO admitted Poland, Hungary, and Czechia in March 1999, just before launching an air war against Yugoslavia without the permission of the UN Security Council. This put NATO directly on the Russian border - the enclave of Kaliningrad - for the first time ever. The next round of expansion in 2004 included the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, placing NATO's eastern frontier just 135 kilometers (84 miles) from St. Petersburg.
In a series of security proposals made public in December, Russia demanded NATO publicly renounce expansion to the former Soviet republics of Ukraine and Georgia and withdraw US forces to the 1997 boundaries of the bloc, among other things. The US and NATO have rejected this, arguing the alliance's "open door" membership policy is a fundamental principle for them.
Comment: A former German defense official, Willy Wimmer, also said he personally witnessed the West vowing not to expand eastward in an RT interview.
The veteran politician, who served as parliamentary secretary to Germany's defense minister between 1985 and 1992, said that he personally witnessed this promise when he "sent Chancellor Helmut Kohl the statement on the Bundeswehr in NATO and NATO in Europe, which was completely incorporated into the treaties on reunification."
Berlin's decision at that time "not to station NATO troops on the territory of the former East Germany and to stop NATO near the Oder" was part of this promise. He explained why the West quickly changed course: