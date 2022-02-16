Earth Changes
Mudslides and floods kill at least 38 people after 26cm (10 inches) of rain falls in just 3 hours on the city of Petropolis, Brazil
Sky News
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 13:13 UTC
The state fire department said more than 180 soldiers were involved in a rescue mission in the city of Petropolis where 25.8cm (just over 10in) fell on Tuesday - close to the same quantity that fell during the previous 30 days combined.
Footage posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through the city and neighbouring districts.
Petropolis city hall said in a statement that the heavy rains left "a high number of incidents and victims" and that rescue and recovery efforts were continuing.
There is concern the death toll will rise significantly in the area, which saw hundreds of deaths from heavy rainfall in 2011.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to communities affected.
"May God comfort the family members of the victims," he wrote.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Mudslides and floods kill at least 38 people after 26cm (10 inches) of rain falls in just 3 hours on the city of Petropolis, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and Indiana on February 15
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala
- Lightning strike kills 3 choir members in Zambia
- Cressida Dick resignation: Metropolitan Police Federation says it has 'no faith' in London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- The intense dry spell in the US west is worst 'megadrought' in 1,200 years, new study says
- 'Invisible' earthquake caused mysterious 2021 tsunami, scientists find
- Crime spikes force schools to reinstate resource officers as defund movement collapses
- Durham probe has 'accelerated', with more people 'cooperating,' coming before grand jury
- Russia collusion hoaxer Jake Sullivan can't be trusted to evaluate threats after fabricating them for political gain
- The frightening breadth and unaccountability of the deep state
- Editorial: Trudeau has gone too far
- Mayor Adams fires 1,430 NYC workers for refusing to get COVID vaccine
- Moderna stock crash: Losses top $140B as insiders sell millions of dollars in shares
- CNN's defunct moral compass
- Best of the Web: Killing Us Softly: Klaus Schwab's "Great Narrative" For The Global Borg
- Ottawa Police Chief Sloly resigns
- Systemic voting problems in Delaware County PA, more extensive than first believed
- RCMP arrest 13 'militant' protesters after guns, body armour seized at Coutts blockade
- Newly discovered 'encrypted peptides' found in human plasma exhibit antibiotic properties
- Durham probe has 'accelerated', with more people 'cooperating,' coming before grand jury
- Russia collusion hoaxer Jake Sullivan can't be trusted to evaluate threats after fabricating them for political gain
- The frightening breadth and unaccountability of the deep state
- Editorial: Trudeau has gone too far
- Best of the Web: Killing Us Softly: Klaus Schwab's "Great Narrative" For The Global Borg
- Systemic voting problems in Delaware County PA, more extensive than first believed
- Former Vatican Chief says LGBT agenda is 'totally idiotic'
- Russia explains how bad relations with US have become
- Douglas Murray: Trudeau's government has massively overreached, 'he has to go'
- Canadian Civil Liberties Association condemns Trudeau for invoking national emergency over truckers
- America's hypocrisy on China's overseas military bases is breathtaking
- Ellen Brown: Rather than sink Main Street by raising interest rates, the Fed could save it. Here's how
- 'Ghost flights': The mystery of the migrant kids the Feds are spiriting into the US interior
- American overlord demands Europe sign suicide note
- Newly declassified emails show Trump impeachment witnesses knew about Biden family corruption
- Groups tied to George Soros pump cash into NYC's John Jay College
- The US war machine is just a rich man's mafia: Notes from the edge of the narrative matrix
- Pfizer drops India vaccine application after failing to meet safety standards
- First black Alabama federal judge pans Biden's diversity SCOTUS pick
- Do the hawks of the Empire actually want a war with Russia?
- Cressida Dick resignation: Metropolitan Police Federation says it has 'no faith' in London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Crime spikes force schools to reinstate resource officers as defund movement collapses
- Mayor Adams fires 1,430 NYC workers for refusing to get COVID vaccine
- Moderna stock crash: Losses top $140B as insiders sell millions of dollars in shares
- CNN's defunct moral compass
- Ottawa Police Chief Sloly resigns
- RCMP arrest 13 'militant' protesters after guns, body armour seized at Coutts blockade
- Police arrest last protesters at US-Canada border, traffic set to resume, Coutts crossing also open
- Djokovic willing to sacrifice titles instead of getting Covid jab
- Constitutional lawyers warn Ottawa Police to leave convoy protesters alone
- MSM in lockstep: Sunday Times changes tune on Covid restrictions
- Rape victims face postcode lottery to achieve justice as analysis shows some courts are delaying sex offence trials
- CBC 'experts' warn against 'far-right' connotations of the word 'freedom'
- Corporate media is the misinformation problem
- Scabies outbreak reported in Leuven, Belgium
- Freedom convoy rolls quietly into Brussels
- You can stop the convoy's money, but not its momentum
- Levi's brand president says she was forced out over anti-school closure views
- House Republicans press USAID on $4.7M grant for EcoHealth Alliance amid COVID questions
- 'Defund the police' is not the policy of the Democratic Party, Pelosi says
- Incredible 5,000-year-old stone 'drum' found in prehistoric grave of 'cuddling' children
- This ancient Roman ceramic pot was probably a portable toilet, study finds
- Preventing third WW: Corporate driving forces behind the crisis in Ukraine are the same ones for World Wars I, II
- Solar tsunami hit Earth 9,200 years ago
- Black Death mortality not as widespread as long thought
- 'They used axes to spare the ammo': How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
- Evidence of Europe's first homo sapiens found in French cave
- Northern Ireland police were involved in 'collusive behaviours' in 11 loyalist murders during the Troubles, Ombudsman finds
- Mass graves mystery shows the danger of the politics of hysteria
- Human spines mounted on sticks found in 15th century graves in Peru, and archeologists think they know why
- Tattoos were for criminals and outcasts in ancient Greece
- Best of the Web: Anti-Putin Russian outlet fact-checks Putin's claim that Lenin conspired with the US to break up Russia into smaller countries... and finds it to be true!
- Tangled tale of NATO expansion at the heart of Ukraine crisis
- A comet impact 13,000 years ago may have reset ancient civilizations
- Genetic marker discovered for descendants of Robert the Bruce clan
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan
- Comet's fiery destruction led to downfall ancient Hopewell
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- 18,000 inscribed sherds documents life in ancient Egyptian city of Athribis
- New Anne Frank book sparks scandal in Netherlands: Claims family was betrayed by Jewish collaborator
- 'Invisible' earthquake caused mysterious 2021 tsunami, scientists find
- Newly discovered 'encrypted peptides' found in human plasma exhibit antibiotic properties
- Drugs have dangerously polluted the world's rivers, scientists warn
- Flashback: ACE2 isn't solely responsible for Covid-19, which explains a lot
- 1.5 million-year-old fossil found in Israel rewrites 'Out of Africa' theory
- Apple forced to make changes to its AirTag product following privacy and stalking complaints
- First observation of a quadruple asteroid: Third moon detected around 130 Elektra
- NASA probe glimpses surface of Venus
- Vatican Observatory announces discovery of 'trans-Neptunian object'
- We finally understand how black holes can release powerful flares
- Nuclear-fusion reactor smashes energy record
- Minor geomagnetic storm brings 40 recently launched Starlink satellites crashing down to earth
- Silver and chemicals found in wine and chocolate used to create antimicrobial textile coating
- Electromagnetic 'tug-of-war' lights up Jupiter's upper atmosphere
- Chimpanzees observed treating wounds of others using crushed insects
- Hidden magnitude-8.2 earthquake source of mysterious 2021 global tsunami
- World 1st: Hope for paralyzed as Israeli lab spinal cords restore mice mobility
- 'Supermountains' stretching across entire supercontinents controlled the evolution of life on Earth
- A 'treasure map' to find meteorites in Antarctica
- How realistic is the prospect of a 'quantum apocalypse'?
- Mudslides and floods kill at least 38 people after 26cm (10 inches) of rain falls in just 3 hours on the city of Petropolis, Brazil
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala
- Lightning strike kills 3 choir members in Zambia
- The intense dry spell in the US west is worst 'megadrought' in 1,200 years, new study says
- Cyclone Dovi floods Vanuatu & New Caledonia before hitting New Zealand
- Over 16,000 affected by floods in West Kalimantan, Indonesia
- Hundreds of families evacuate floods in Atlántida, Honduras
- Famous Kashmir trout stream vanishes into sinkhole
- Rare waterspout phenomena in Eastern Cape, South Africa
- Sea temperatures at the Great Barrier Reef haven't increased in 150 years, newly uncovered data show
- Tornado hits Morales, Guatemala
- Dozens rescued after flash floods in Muscat, Oman
- Floods affect thousands in Minas Gerais and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
- Rare pygmy sperm whale dies after stranding on Taiwan's west coast
- Giant whale shark washes ashore on Thumba beach in Kerala, India
- 100,000 killed by lightning in the 52 years between 1967 and 2019 in India as number of strikes rise sharply
- Death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rises to 121 in Madagascar
- Lightning strikes kill 5 people and a herd of cattle in Namibia
- Five-year-old killed in elephant attack in Kerala, India
- 462 human deaths due to elephant attacks in 2020-21 across India
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and Indiana on February 15
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 14
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Nebraska and other states on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on February 11
- Meteor fireball over Kentucky and other states on February 11
- Fireball caught on camera in Alta, Norway on February 10
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
- Public Health Child Abuse: Masks, fear and harmful vaccines
- Flashback: Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase risk of HIV, researchers warn
- Pfizer accused of pandemic profiteering as profits double
- Did a Johns Hopkins study 'prove' lockdowns don't work? What we know so far
- Lassa fever confirmed in two people in England, not seen in country for 10 years
- Life insurance payouts skyrocket 258% as post-vaccine deaths rapidly accelerate
- Researchers identify osteoarthritis 'pain pathway'
- Flashback Best of the Web: South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- New study shows none of the participants inoculated with COVID-19 became seriously ill, half didn't even become infected
- Pfizer & FDA lose battle in court and ordered to release all vaccine safety data
- Best of the Web: Robert Malone: Regarding the defense medical epidemiological database data dump
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
- Indefinite rollout of mRNA vaccines in the coming years: 20 pathogens including HIV, influenza & many more!
- CDC admits natural immunity more protective than vax, yet hypes ICU, other perils for unvaxxed kids
- Best of the Web: Cancers coming back with a vengeance is very common after the COVID vax
- COVID spike protein and myocarditis study: The Covid 'vaccine' is a spike protein initiator
- Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
- Covid is now no more deadly than the flu, Case Fatality Rate shows
- Israeli study offers strongest proof yet of vitamin D's power to fight COVID
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
- Joe Rogan agrees to only spread CDC-approved misinformation
- City of Jericho moves to make it illegal to blow horns
- Clarence Thomas surprised to hear how important black representation on SCOTUS is to man who viciously tried to destroy him
- Man being devoured by hungry sharks tries apologizing to them
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian truck drivers ask evil, tyrannical government to 'please restore our freedoms if you don't mind, eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
Quote of the Day
The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, but he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them.
Recent Comments
Earthwatcher just shared elsewhere. P.Do; T.Do.... [Link] [Link] And now for ORGANizing our own Body n Sleep [Link] [Link]
I grew up in rural Illinois. I went to school (until 8th grade) with Amish students. In retrospect, I'm not sure you can get much more rural and...
This author lives exclusively anchored in his/her own rectum and is clearly, solely sustained by self-flatulation(yea it’s a fart joke).
I have seen the drought monitor map look much worse than where it stands right now. Many times over. If your lake is dry it is because your...
My understanding is that a military supply trailer filled with arms was left out in the open in a railyard for the taking. And indeed someone took...
Comment: ABC News has this updated AP report: