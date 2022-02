© Dr. Alon Barash



© Emil Alagem/Israel Antiquities Authority



© Dafna Gazit/Israel Antiquities Authority



© Dr. Alon Barash



"I think it's likely that humans or other hominins were in Eurasia much earlier than Dmanisi," Hawks said. "There are a few sites that seem to have older stone tool evidence, in Jordan, China and Pakistan."

A 1.5 million-year-old vertebra from an extinct human species unearthed in Israel suggests that ancient humans may have migrated from Africa in multiple waves, a new study finds.Although modern humans, Homo sapiens , are now the only surviving members of the human family tree, other human species once roamed Earth . Prior work revealed that long before modern humans made their way out of Africa as early as about 270,000 years ago,Scientists had debated whether ancient humans dispersed from Africa in a one-time event or in multiple waves. Now, researchers have discovered the latter scenario is more likely, based on a, study lead author Alon Barash, a paleoanthropologist and human anatomist at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, told Live Science.The bone was discovered in the prehistoric site ofIn 2018, after reexamining bones initially unearthed in 'Ubeidiya in 1966, the scientists discovered what appeared to be a vertebra from the lower back of a hominin, the group that includes humans, our ancestors and our closest evolutionary relatives."It's great to see new discoveries coming from old collections like this one," John Hawks, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who was not involved with the study, told Live Science. "It shows that there is always something left to find even when archaeologists think they've done it all."After the researchers compared thewith those from a range of animals — such as bears gorillas and chimps — that once lived in the 'Ubeidiya region, the teamBased on the bone's size, shape and other features, the researchers. In other words, this child would have been head and shoulders taller than its modern counterparts."The study shows how much information about an ancient individual we can get from a small piece of the anatomy," Hawks said.about 4 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches (145 to 166 cm) in height and 88 to 110 pounds (40 to 50 kg) in weight as adults. In contrast, scientists analyzing"Dmanisi hominins are small in body size — at the smallest end of human variation across populations today," Hawks said. "This new vertebral body suggests a large body size, like some of those seen in Africa at around the same time."As such, ancient humans likely departed Africa in more than one wave, the researchers said."We can securely talk about two early Pleistocene out-of-Africa migration waves," Barash said.Other differences between the Dmanisi and 'Ubeidiya specimens also suggest they belonged to different human groups. For instance, the kinds ofIn addition, climates differed at Dmanisi and 'Ubeidiya —. As such, the scientists could imagine a scenario based on these sites in which distinct human species occupied different habitats and produced different tools.Still, the size of the 'Ubeidiya fossil is very unusual. "Assuming that it is a hominin, what is mind-blowing is thatthan our team's entire sample of fossil Homo and juvenile humans up to age 17," Marc Meyer, a paleoanthropologist at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California, who was not involved in the study, told Live Science in an email.To have a 5-year-old child as large as an adult gorilla is just wild." (Previous research suggests that modern humans and Neanderthals evolved hundreds of thousands of years after the Dmanisi and 'Ubeidiya individuals.)If this vertebra does belong to an ancient human, then the fossil. This could make it "very risky to use as the representative for an entire species," Meyer said.In addition, it's hard to base the claim for multiple human dispersals out of Africa largely on this specimen, Hawks noted.over thousands of years, which is a short time compared to the hundreds of thousands of years here," Hawks said. "So I don't think finding a single large individual has to mean a different dispersal than the Dmanisi material."Still,All in all, "we need to continue excavation in 'Ubeidiya — who knows what bones are waiting to be discovered," Barash said.The scientists detailed their findings online Feb. 2 in the journal Scientific Reports