"The people of Ottawa don't deserve to be harassed in their own neighbourhoods. They don't deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a Swastika flying on a street corner or Confederate flag."

"We believe in the process of dialogue. We've reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together."

I have to wonder what nasty words Justin Trudeau will use to describe the protesters who targeted the Ambassador Bridge. The busiest commercial roadway between Canada and the United States saw slowdowns for traffic on Monday afternoon, followed by a complete shut down, and as of now only U.S.-bound traffic is getting through.Will Trudeau dismiss these people as racists like he does everyone else who disagrees with him? That's what Trudeau has done in the past with several people or groups opposed to him and it seems to be the only response he has to the protests in Ottawa.During the emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night,He didn't acknowledge any of the issues raised by the people outside or those who have donated and supported their cause across the country,He said:The nation's capital is now in Day 12 of a crippling protest that was sparked by some of his government's policies - including vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers -that showed up briefly more than a week ago.No one expects Trudeau to find common cause and break bread with the people outside the Commons —— but he doesn't need to make things worse.On Monday, he made things worse.This is all about politics andCompare that to his comments on protests by farmers in India in late 2020 where Trudeau took the side of protesters who had already engaged in violence. He said:In essence, Trudeau is just proving the old saying that all politics is local because his reaction to both protest movements - support for India and disdain for Canadian protesters - is all about shoring up votes in this country. Now, though, this protest movement is spreading, the flames are getting higher as he fans them eagerly.While vital to Alberta's trading relationship,and it doesn't have the same economic weight as the Ambassador Bridge.That single bridge connecting Windsor to Detroitbetween Canada and the United States. Yelling racist won't fix this problem.Perhaps it's time for Trudeau to offer the same dialogue to Canadian protesters as he offered to Indian protesters.