Ana Swanson is based in the Washington bureau and covers trade and international economics for The New York Times. She previously worked at The Washington Post, where she wrote about trade, the Federal Reserve and the economy. @AnaSwanson

Food prices have skyrocketed globally because of disruptions in the global supply chain, adverse weather and rising energy prices, increases that are imposing a heavy burden on poorer people around the world and threatening to stoke social unrest.The increases have affected items as varied as grains, vegetable oils, butter, pasta, beef and coffee. They come as farmers around the globe face an array of challenges, including dthat have ruined crops,for fertilizer and fuel, andthat make it difficult to get products to market. A global index released on Thursday by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization showedwhen skyrocketing costs contributed to political uprisings in Egypt and Libya. The price of meat, dairy and cereals trended upward from December, while the price of oils reached the highest level since the index's tracking began in 1990.a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics who was formerly chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, said that food price increases would strain incomes in poorer countries, especially in some parts of Latin America and Africa, where some people may spend up to 50 or 60 percent of their income on food.He said thatand that slower growth, high unemployment and stressed budgets from governments that have spent heavily to combat the pandemic had createdThere's a lot of cause for worry about social unrest on a widespread scale."Even before the pandemic, global food prices had been trending upward as wiped out much of China's pig herd and the U.S.-China trade war But as the pandemic began in early 2020, the world experiencedRestaurants, cafeterias and slaughterhouses shuttered, and more people switched to cooking and eating at home. Some American farmers who could not get their products into the hands of consumers were forced to dump milk in their fields and cull their herds.Two years later, global demand for food remains strong, but supply chain bottlenecks like a shortage of truck drivers and shipping containers said Christian Bogmans, an economist at the International Monetary Fund.in major agricultural producing countries like Brazil, Argentina, the United States, Russia and Ukraine have worsened the situation.The I.M.F.'s data shows thaton an annualized basis in December, the highest level since their series started in 2014. Between April 2020 and December 2021, the price of sthe fund's data showed, whiledue largely to droughts and frost in Brazil.While food prices appear set to stabilize, events like a conflict in Ukraine, a major producer of wheat and corn, or further adverse weather could change that calculation, Mr. Bogmans said.The effects of rising food prices have been felt unevenly around the world. Asia has been largely spared because of a plentiful rice crop. But parts ofCountries likewhich is used internationally to pay for most food commodities, Mr. Bogmans said.in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan and Sudan haveJoseph Siegle, the director of research at National Defense University's Africa Center for Strategic Studies, estimated thatdouble the number since 2018."Africa is facing record levels of insecurity," he said.While shopping at a market in Mexico City's Juarez neighborhood on Thursday, Gabriela Ramírez Ramírez, a 43-year-old domestic worker, said the increase in prices had strained her monthly budget, about half of which goes to food.in November, before easing slightly in December."It affects me a lot because you don't earn enough, and the raises they give you are very small," she said. "Sometimes we barely have enough to eat."The impact has been less severe in the United States, where food accounts for less than one-seventh of household spending on average, andspilling into energy, used cars, dishwashers, services and rents as price increases reach a 40-year high Yet American food prices have still risen sharply, putting a burden on the poorest households who spend more of their overall budget on food.compared with a year ago, while theaccording to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.The Biden administration has tried to restrain some of these increases, including with an effort to combat consolidation in the meat packing business, which it says is a source of higher prices.On Monday, the Department of Agriculture announced that it was partnering with the Port of Oakland to set up a 25-acre "pop-up" site where empty shipping containers could be filled, to try to speed their shipment out of the country. But economists say that while these efforts help at the margin, there may be little the government can do to combat a phenomenon that is both complex and global.said Mr. Obstfeld, since it increases transport costs for food, drives up the price of fertilizers, which require a lot of energy to produce , and diverts grain into biofuel production, away from people's diets.Maria Zieba, assistant vice president of international affairs at the National Pork Producers Council, said pork farmers were confronting a variety of challenges, including"These are all the things that are adding to the price that you're seeing at the grocery store," Ms. Zieba said.Chris Edgington, a corn and soybean farmer in Northern Iowa who serves as president of the National Corn Growers Association, said farmers were also struggling with rising costs for fertilizer, crop insurance and chemicals.Much of the corn Mr. Edgington produces is processed into ethanol, leaving a byproduct called distillers grains that is commonly used as animal feed.Those grains from Mr. Edgington's farms are typically loaded into a container in Chicago, where they are shipped by rail to the port of Los Angeles, then on to Vietnam or other countries to feed fish, chickens and pigs.Overloaded shipping companies have been refusing to send their steel boxes to the Midwest to pick up agricultural products, instead preferring to ship them back to Asia to carry more lucrative cargo.With both their costs and their sales prices increasing, many farmers are making similar margins to what they earned before, Mr. Edgington said. But "huge swings" in prices were still putting their finances at risk."Farmers are going to handle a lot more dollars and have a lot more risk for basically no different return than what we had a few years ago," he said.