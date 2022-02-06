Cyclone Batsirai killed at least six people and displaced nearly 48,000 when it struck Madagascar overnight, the national disaster management agency has said.Cyclone Batsirai weakened overnight but not before wreaking havoc in the poor Indian Ocean island nation which is still reeling from a deadly tropical storm earlier this year.The eastern district of Mananjary was lashed with heavy rains and wind before the cyclone made landfall, forcing local residents to weigh down flimsy corrugated iron roofs.The rain will cause flooding across parts of the country, Madagascar's meteorological office said today.Batsirai made landfall in Mananjary last night as an "intense tropical cyclone", packing winds of 165km/h, Faly Aritiana Fabien of the country's disaster management agency said.His colleague, responsible for risk management, listed the number of dead and their location, but gave no further details.However the national meteorological office - which had warned of "significant and widespread damage" - said today that "Batsirai has weakened".The cyclone's average wind speed had almost halved to 80km/h, while the strongest gusts had fallen back to 110km/h from theThe Meteo-France weather service had earlier predicted Batsirai would present "a very serious threat" to Madagascar, after passing Mauritius and drenching the French island of La Reunion with torrential rain for two days.In the hours before the cyclone hit, residents hunkered down in the impoverished country, still recovering from Tropical Storm Ana late last month.At least 131,000 people were affected by Ana across Madagascar in late January. Close to 60 people were killed, mostly in the capital Antananarivo.Ana also hit Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, causing dozens of deaths.The UN's World Food Programme pointed to estimates from national authorities that some 595,000 people could be directly affected by Batsirai, and 150,000 more might be displaced due to new landslides and flooding.The storm poses a risk to at least 4.4 million people in total, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.