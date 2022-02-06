Earth Changes
Eight killed in 2 days after third deadly avalanche hits Austria
The Guardian
Sat, 05 Feb 2022 13:21 UTC
Austrian broadcaster ORF said the person killed in Saturday's avalanche in the municipality of Schmirn, in the state of Tirol, was a 58-year-old local man.
In the same province, a 42-year-old Austrian mountain- and ski-guide and four Swedish skiers, all men in their 40s, were killed on Friday when an avalanche near the town of Spiss on the border with Switzerland buried them completely, police said.
Another member of the group, a 43-year-old Swede, was able to phone for help and was rescued, police said.
Two Austrian skiers were killed in a third incident.
Emergency services found the bodies of the two Austrian skiers, a woman aged 61 and a 60-year-old man, at 4am Central Standard European Time on Saturday (11.40pm GMT on Friday) after their relatives raised the alarm when they could no longer be contacted, police said.
The pair had set out in the Tirol region on Friday afternoon and the man told a contact by phone at 3.30pm (2.30pm GMT) that they had reached the 1,868-metre (6,129-ft) Breitegg peak. That was their last contact.
"After they could no longer be reached, relatives made an emergency call at about 9.40pm," police said in a statement.
Source: Reuters
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Over 50 protesters arrested during rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Helsinki, say Police
- Cyclone Batsirai kills 6, displaces tens of thousands in Madagascar - 146 mph gusts recorded
- Heavy snow blankets Sea of Japan coast - 31 inches of snowfall in 24 hours
- Eight killed in 2 days after third deadly avalanche hits Austria
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Potential pandemic bird flu modified to be more dangerous in new risky NIH research
- Our fascist leaders declare Ottawa under 'siege' amid nationwide 'insurrection'
- Canadians support Freedom Convoy with food, gas, and rides: 'nothing but caring, sharing, and giving'
- The discontinuous fossil record refutes Darwinian gradualism
- DC Mayor's Office Official: It's a 'necessary evil' to allow 'Darwinism' to kill off 'foolish' unvaccinated
- Putting the 'Jewish Conspiracy' into perspective
- Best of the Web: Is humanity ready to leave the liberal Borg cube?
- Best of the Web: Trudeau is playing with fire
- Biden escalating Ukraine tensions says US senator
- Reporters push State Department for evidence of Russian 'false flag' plan
- JK Rowling's second-rate critics should be thanking her, not trying to erase her
- Digital currency makes Olympic debut
- Potential pandemic bird flu modified to be more dangerous in new risky NIH research
- DC Mayor's Office Official: It's a 'necessary evil' to allow 'Darwinism' to kill off 'foolish' unvaccinated
- Putting the 'Jewish Conspiracy' into perspective
- Best of the Web: Is humanity ready to leave the liberal Borg cube?
- Biden escalating Ukraine tensions says US senator
- Reporters push State Department for evidence of Russian 'false flag' plan
- The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
- Russia-China relationship now 'unprecedented' - Putin
- Israel to scrap COVID green pass for most entertainment venues
- British foreign minister mocked by Russia after geography gaffe
- Fifth aide quits Boris Johnson's Number 10 as exodus continues
- Bloomberg announces 'Russia invades Ukraine', admits 'publishing error'
- Best of the Web: Xi and Putin urge NATO to rule out expansion as Ukraine tensions rise
- A war with Russia would be unlike anything the US and NATO have ever experienced
- War powers caucus leader demands Biden get congressional approval before military action against Russia
- Ventriloquist behind the wheel?
- Cost of living in Europe smashes all-time high
- US special forces kill top ISIS leader in raid in Syria
- 'Sick joke': BoE boss calls for pay rise 'restraint' to help control inflation amidst worst drop in living standards for 3 decades
- Biden administration turns intel 'success' into a media mess
- Over 50 protesters arrested during rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Helsinki, say Police
- Our fascist leaders declare Ottawa under 'siege' amid nationwide 'insurrection'
- Canadians support Freedom Convoy with food, gas, and rides: 'nothing but caring, sharing, and giving'
- Best of the Web: Trudeau is playing with fire
- JK Rowling's second-rate critics should be thanking her, not trying to erase her
- Digital currency makes Olympic debut
- CNN's Tapper slams government for 'trust us or ISIS' message
- Cornell law professor sues NY health department, alleges discrimination against whites in COVID treatment
- State prosecutors gearing up as GoFundMe 'redirects' convoy donations
- 70 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast memory-holed from Spotify as new controversy emerges
- Rates of domestic violence have increased roughly 30% since covid lockdowns began
- Even black men can be fired for not being "woke" enough
- Breitbart is on the ground with Canada's Freedom Convoy
- News heavyweight BBC fact-checks Joe Rogan Podcast: Goes seriously sideways
- Boris Johnson's policy chief quits over PM's use of Jimmy Savile 'slur' against Sir Keir Starmer
- Sixteen Univ. of Penn. swimmers say transgender teammate Lia Thomas should not be allowed to compete
- Team USA runner 'silenced' over trans athlete concerns
- 'Only Russia can stop a full-on invasion by Ukraine': What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
- 'Disturbing' state of high-traffic American bridges revealed, 1/3 of all structures need major repairs
- With Trudeau in hiding, CBC suggests Putin behind truckers' freedom convoy UPDATE: CBC admits no evidence for Russian meddling
- Human spines mounted on sticks found in 15th century graves in Peru, and archeologists think they know why
- Tattoos were for criminals and outcasts in ancient Greece
- Best of the Web: Anti-Putin Russian outlet fact-checks Putin's claim that Lenin conspired with the US to break up Russia into smaller countries... and finds it to be true!
- Tangled tale of NATO expansion at the heart of Ukraine crisis
- A comet impact 13,000 years ago may have reset ancient civilizations
- Genetic marker discovered for descendants of Robert the Bruce clan
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan
- Comet's fiery destruction led to downfall ancient Hopewell
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- 18,000 inscribed sherds documents life in ancient Egyptian city of Athribis
- New Anne Frank book sparks scandal in Netherlands: Claims family was betrayed by Jewish collaborator
- Researchers discover locations of ancient Maya sacred groves of cacao trees
- How the English failed at stamping out the Scots language
- Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK - Bloody Sunday
- Al Tantura: The memory of colonization
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Creativity and Humanity of John Lennon
- Ice-age remains near Sea of Galilee show ancient residents thrived as ice melted
- Possible lunisolar calendar systems at Gobekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe
- Across the Muslim world, Islamism is going out of vogue
- Archaeological discoveries show Poverty Point is more complex than previously known
- The discontinuous fossil record refutes Darwinian gradualism
- MIT Engineers create "impossible" new material: Stronger than steel, light as plastic
- Worlds can change: Puffy planets lose atmospheres & become super-earths
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Science? A Peek Behind the Curtain of Institutional Science
- Supermassive black hole flares may be due to magnetic 'reconnection'
- Everything is coming up "non-random"!
- New mode of flight found in tiny beetle
- 2nd 'Trojan Asteroid' confirmed orbiting with Earth
- Unravelling the ancient stories hidden in DNA
- Earth is spinning faster now than it was 50 years ago
- Best of the Web: More moons! Earth acquires SECOND 'Trojan asteroid', space rock orbiting our planet
- Best of the Web: The Rise of Totalitarian Science, 2022 Edition
- Glaciers and Earth's 'Great Unconformity' explored in new study
- Watch: Kid Explains Intelligent Design to His Dad
- New species of 'incredibly rare' insect discovered
- When it comes to mass extinction, meteorite size doesn't matter
- Robot successfully performs keyhole surgery on pigs without human help
- Rare 'missing link' black hole found
- Scientists explain mysterious finger-like features in solar flares
- A bioelectronic tongue 'tastes' sweetness
- Cyclone Batsirai kills 6, displaces tens of thousands in Madagascar - 146 mph gusts recorded
- Heavy snow blankets Sea of Japan coast - 31 inches of snowfall in 24 hours
- Eight killed in 2 days after third deadly avalanche hits Austria
- Two skiers killed in second deadly avalanche in Austria
- Avalanche kills one in Russia's Sakhalin region
- 12-year-old boy killed by pack of stray dogs inside a primary school in Pakistan
- Huge US winter storm leaves over 330,000 without power and 9,000 flights cancelled
- Shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake in southern Indian Ocean
- Five dead and one hurt after avalanche in Austrian Alps
- Your goose is cooked: Freak ball of lightning kills Canada goose at Cheshire lake in UK
- Another waterspout emerges, this time in Pitas, Malaysia
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru near Ecuador border, USGS says
- Catastrophic flash floods in Quito, Ecuador leave at least 24 dead, 12 missing (UPDATE)
- Major winter storm creates travel chaos across U.S. with 5,000 flights cancelled
- Volcán de Fuego in Guatemala erupts with 4,500m plume of ash and pyroclastic flows
- 477-mile-long lightning bolt across three states sets new megaflash record
- Cold-stunned alligator spotted in Florida state park with fish in its mouth
- Major snowfall starts February in the Alps - 2 meters of snow reported in 2 days (UPDATE)
- Waterspout off East Java, Indonesia
- Chikurachki Volcano erupts on Paramushir Island, Russia
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, Brazil on January 28
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Mexico on January 29
- Meteor fireball over UK, Ireland and the Netherlands on January 29
- Meteor fireball amazes citizens over Iquitos, Peru on January 27
- Meteor fireball over Missouri on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Tianjin, China on January 26
- Meteor fireball over North and South Carolina on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Lazio region in Italy on January 26
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina on January 25
- COVID spike protein and myocarditis study: The Covid 'vaccine' is a spike protein initiator
- Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
- Covid is now no more deadly than the flu, Case Fatality Rate shows
- Israeli study offers strongest proof yet of vitamin D's power to fight COVID
- Moderna begins trials of HIV vaccine which relies on same dubious mRNA technology as some Covid jabs
- SOTT Focus: Pfizer/FDA Corruption, Lethal Batches, and Autopsies Reveal Covid-19 Jab Genocide
- Asymptomatic viral infections in newborns linked to respiratory infections later in life
- Best of the Web: The disease of modern medicine
- The truth is coming out about the Covid death count
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Great Narrative Shift: Are 'Easing Restrictions' a Good Sign?
- Late to the party: Japanese company says Ivermectin shows 'antiviral effect' against COVID
- Aortic Stenosis: The latest heart attack scapegoat
- Pfizer's poison Covid pill
- UK scientists: Tougher Covid restrictions in Scotland and Wales 'haven't made any difference'
- 2021 less deadly than 2015, ONS data show
- CDC 'Pivoting its language' on vaccination status
- Testing healthy people is stupid
- Boston patient removed from heart transplant list for being unvaccinated
- Shame on Australia for rejecting science — World's tennis great is already immune to COVID
- Large, peer-reviewed research study proves ivermectin works
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian truck drivers ask evil, tyrannical government to 'please restore our freedoms if you don't mind, eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
Quote of the Day
You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you mad.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
All the wars in Europe over the last 300 years are repeated attempts by the collective and the broken West, for a revanchist revision of the...
Parzival may have linked already. This is Reiner Fuelich giving a presentation on research his team has gathered from numerous sources we are...
Here are a few ways that the powers that shouldn't be used money to facilitate the orchestration of the fake pandemic that they are using to...
I'd trust ISIS more than the government ... One is pretty clear that they want to kill us, the other pretends that they want to make us "healthy"
Universally, he should be labelled as an idiot of the first magnitude and not fit to hold office.