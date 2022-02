Bloomberg News agency published a headline that read, 'Live: Russia invades Ukraine'for the mistake issued., according to the New York Post. Screenshots of Bloomberg's website shared on Twitter indicate that the sensational claim remained largely unnoticed for at least 24 minutes before it was deleted.The news agencywas inadvertently published around 4 p.m. ET today on our website.""We deeply regret the error. The headline has been removed and we are investigating the cause," Bloomberg added in its brief mea culpa, hidden behind a paywall.The dangerous blunderabout Russia supposedly planning a full-scale invasion of Ukraine any day now. Those predictions, while the Kremlin has insisted all along that no attack is in the works. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the allegations as "hysteria" and "fake news," and even Kiev at one point criticized the West for damaging its economy with constant panic about a looming war.