graph
6.1 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Friday, February 04, 2022 20:25 PM
Your time: Friday, February 4, 2022, 8:25 PM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.1 - southeast Indian Ridge
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

10 km depth