At least 11 people have died and 9 are missing after catastrophic flash flooding swept through parts of Quito, capital of Ecuador, on 31 January 2022.In a statement, Mayor of Quito Dr. Santiago Guarderas Izquierdo said flooding struck in western parts of the city afterThe mayor said flood debris blocked the flow of the swollen El Tejado creek, which in turn sent torrents of mud, flood water and debris through the streets of the La Gasca neighbourhood of the city.In an update on the situation late 31 January, the country's disaster management agency Servicio Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos y Emergencias del Ecuador (SNGRE) confirmed 11 fatalities, 9 people missing and 32 injured. Power was cut after power poles were downed and an electrical power substation at Miraflores damaged. Buildings were also damaged and at least 2 homes were completely destroyed. In total 200 people have been affected, with some families displaced and moved to eight shelters set up by the city. Affected families have been provided with assistance and relief supplies, the mayor said.