Unvaccinated parents will be BANNED from seeing their own sick KIDS in Western Australian hospitals under strict new laws from Mark McGowan
Daily Mail
Thu, 27 Jan 2022 22:19 UTC
The Western Australia premier, who has proudly touted his state will have the 'broadest' vaccine passport rules in the country, is bringing in tough new rules on January 31.
The hospital visitation plan would see only those with exemptions from the vaccine to be allowed to visit hospitals - including to see their own kids.
Mr McGowan has promised to make life 'very hard' for those who refuse the jab, and has further ostracised himself from the rest of the country by extending the state's closed borders beyond the February 5 re-opening date he had promised.
The state's chief health officer said what were deemed 'high-risk settings' would be the focus for the government going forward as they look to clamp down on the potential spread of Omicron.
This includes hospitals and aged care homes, and while it doesn't stop unvaccinated people seeking treatment or being in such a facility, it does mean they can't visit friends or relatives.
'Entry into a hospital or RACF by unvaccinated individuals (in those jurisdictions) is prohibited unless an exemption is in place or permitted under compassionate grounds, such as visiting a family member during the terminal phase of their life,' Dr Andy Robertson wrote in the new health advice.
'In situations where visitation is permitted by unvaccinated individuals, additional risk mitigation precautions are required to be met by the individual.'
Dr Robertson said the government would support 'medical exemptions' based on extenuating and compassionate grounds for the unvaccinated, including 'end-of-life visits'.
The government said in a statement those situations would be decided on a case-by-case decision.
'These would be assessed on a case-by-case basis with information collected to assess the risks to the individuals involved and the staff/hospital setting in which the exemptions may apply,' a spokesman said.
'It would be expected that unvaccinated Western Australians wanting to visit patients/family members in the hospital setting would be required to wear PPE and possibly provide negative RAT tests prior to attending the venue.'
The WA CHO noted these rules are already in place in several other states including New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland.
The rules will come into place from January 31, with the roadmap for the new school year and isolation protocols for frontline workers still yet to be confirmed.
Mr MrGowan warned anti-vaxxers life would 'get very difficult' for them when the vaccine passport system launches.
'They won't be able to go to the football, they won't be able to work in a whole range of industries,' Mr McGowan said earlier this month.
'They won't be able to go to concerts, restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs, fitness centres, gyms — all those things will be restricted.
'Life is about to get very difficult for you... it's a big encouragement to go and get yourself vaccinated.'
Comment: And that's what this is really all about - making life 'very difficult' for people who are refusing to fall in-line and take the experimental gene therapy. It's blatant coercion that the Australian media are cheering on. Blocking parents from seeing their children in the hospital is, to be frank, evil.
