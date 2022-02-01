Mr MrGowan warned anti-vaxxers life would 'get very difficult' for them when the vaccine passport system launches.

Unvaccinated parents will be banned from seeing their own sick children unless they get a special exemption under draconian new measures being drawn up by Mark McGowan.The Western Australia premier, who has proudly touted his state will have the 'broadest' vaccine passport rules in the country, is bringing in tough new rules on January 31.The hospital visitation plan would see only those with exemptions from the vaccine to be allowed to visit hospitals - including to see their own kids.The state's chief health officer said what were deemed 'high-risk settings' would be the focus for the government going forward as they look to clamp down on the potential spread of Omicron.This includes hospitals and aged care homes, and while it doesn't stop unvaccinated people seeking treatment or being in such a facility, it does mean they can't visit friends or relatives.Dr Robertson said the government would support 'medical exemptions' based on extenuating and compassionate grounds for the unvaccinated, including 'end-of-life visits'.The government said in a statement those situations would be decided on a case-by-case decision.'These would be assessed on a case-by-case basis with information collected to assess the risks to the individuals involved and the staff/hospital setting in which the exemptions may apply,' a spokesman said.The rules will come into place from January 31, with the roadmap for the new school year and isolation protocols for frontline workers still yet to be confirmed.'They won't be able to go to the football, they won't be able to work in a whole range of industries,' Mr McGowan said earlier this month.'They won't be able to go to concerts, restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs, fitness centres, gyms — all those things will be restricted.