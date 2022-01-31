EDITOR'S NOTE: Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav was scheduled to deliver her remarks below on Sunday in Brussels at a rally protesting COVID mandates. After the rally was abruptly canceled because police threatened protesters, Sharav and other rally speakers gave their speeches at a restaurant.
Watch Sharav's speech:
Read the transcript of Sharav's speech:
A vital lesson from the Holocaust is that genocide was facilitated by global silence, indifference and the failure to intervene. The Holocaust was set in motion when personal freedom, legal rights and civil rights were swept aside.
The author Primo Levi, an Italian Jewish survivor of Auschwitz, warned: "It happened. Therefore it can happen again. It can happen everywhere."
As a Holocaust survivor, I am appalled by poseurs who control the Holocaust narrative. They deny the relevance of the Holocaust to current discrimination and increasingly aggressive and repressive edicts.
These vigilantes censor and silence those who speak out. By denying the relevance of the Holocaust to current repression, the vigilantes are Holocaust deniers.
Elie Wiesel, an Auschwitz survivor and Nobel laureate, was regarded as the victims' voice. He stated: "Indifference and the silence of people led to the Holocaust. To remain silent and indifferent is the greatest sin of all."
Today, survivors are shaken by the fear-mongering, and divisive, discriminatory measures against a minority. Horrifying scenes include police in black uniforms brutally attacking demonstrators in European cities, in Australia, and, yes, in Israel. These are painful reminders of the prelude to the Holocaust in which the Nazis:
- Used the psychological weapons of fear and propaganda to impose a genocidal regime.
- Demonized Jews as the spreaders of disease and the cause of their misery.
- Systematically obliterated moral norms and values.
- Destroyed their social conscience in the name of public health.
The global assault on our freedoms and our right to self-determination is facilitated by the weaponization of medicine. Then and now, the medical establishment has provided a veneer of legitimacy to mass medical murder.
The Nazis declared disabled people — "unfit for life." The 1,000 German infants and young children who were the world's first medical murder victims were actually murdered in hospitals.
In 2020, global governments declared an emergency and issued deadly medical dictates:
- Hospitals were ordered not to treat the elderly in nursing homes. The result was mass medical murder — which Sweden called "active euthanasia."
- UK hospitals used lethal doses of the drug Midazolam to medically murder the elderly — a drug they continue to stockpile.
- U.S. hospital guidelines still call for the elderly to receive minimal treatment.
- Doctors in Western Europe and the U.S. are forbidden to prescribe existing, licensed, safe and effective, life-saving treatments for COVID patients.
A report by the U.S. Commission on the Holocaust, chaired by Elie Wiesel, noted: "... the inclination to duplicate the Nazi option and once again exterminate millions of people remains a hideous threat."
The modern-day Nazis' objective is global population reduction. The global oligarchs are determined to gain absolute control of the world's resources — natural, financial and human.
Bill Gates, a lifelong eugenicist and major stakeholder in the vaccine industry, declared the COVID vaccine the "final solution."
COVID injections use an experimental, gene transfer technology. Its testing on the global population is in gross violation of the foremost human right to "voluntary, informed consent."
Those who refuse to be injected are vilified as spreaders of a deadly virus. They are subjected to increasingly harsh penalties and discrimination. Germany, Austria and Italy are once again swept up by an orgy of fascist hate-mongering. This time the unvaccinated are being targeted.
The claimed rationale for vaccine mandates was to protect people from getting and transmitting infection. However, the incontrovertible evidence shows that COVID injections do not prevent infection or its transmission and they do not provide immunity.
Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director, Rochelle Wallensky, has acknowledged that COVID jabs cannot prevent transmission.
Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, conceded that "two doses of the vaccine offers very limited protection — if any."
If vaccinated people can get infected and spread COVID — why are they privileged? Why are the unvaccinated — who refuse to be injected with a clinically worthless product — maligned, discriminated against, threatened with job loss, and the withdrawal of their children's schooling?
If COVID injections do not protect anyone's health, what is the real objective of vaccine mandates and digital passports?
Many independent scientists are warning that these injections are biological weapons of mass destruction. Tens of thousands of doctors, scientists and nurses refuse the injections — even if it means losing their jobs and their licenses.
Government data from the UK, Israel, the U.S. and the EMA [European Medicines Agency] confirm that massive deaths and injuries have been reported. Close to 38,000 Europeans have died following the shots. And more than 3,390,000 have suffered injuries. Healthy, athletic, young adults have died. Children are suffering from myocarditis and blood clots. Neurodegenerative diseases are also emerging in the vaccinated.
We are at a catastrophic junction in human history. Today's predators have unleashed an injectable biological weapon designed to deliver a poisonous spike protein, and stealth surveillance technology, into the body.
This weapon enables the predators to control the global population remotely 24 hrs a day. We must choose — whether to disobey, and assert our freedom and our rights as human beings — or to be enslaved.
Auschwitz survivor, Mariann Turski, a Polish journalist, was asked if a Holocaust could happen again. He replied: "It could happen. If civil rights are violated — if minority rights are not respected and are abolished."
He urged everyone to "defend the constitution, defend your rights, defend your democracy. Minority rights must be protected... Thou shalt not be indifferent when any minority faces discrimination."
Dietrich Bonnhoeffer — an exceptional German Protestant minister during the Nazi regime stated: "Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act."
Rabbi Michoel Green just posted an urgent plea that it's "time to atone for the Holocaust by not allowing it to be repeated." Green admonishes everyone not to obey tyrants' orders and not to marginalize and persecute minorities. And he tells the Jews: "Don't repeat the fatal error of blindly heeding your capo betrayers and walking obsequiously like sheep to the slaughter. Wake up NOW."
Do not be deluded; the unvaccinated are not the enemy. The first step on the slippery slope to genocide is the stigmatization of a minority. Silence invites ever-increasing repressive restrictions. If we are to survive as free human beings, we must speak out against discrimination. We must not ever be silent again — not today, not tomorrow, not ever.
Read the transcript in Hebrew.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Children's Health Defense.
From this point of view, the story of Charlotte Bellis , a New Zealand journalist working in Al Jazeera, is unbelievable.
The woman, who was at the broadcaster's headquarters in Qatar, discovered she was pregnant. However, in the country, being pregnant without first getting married is even considered a crime. The reporter and her partner, therefore, should have done the most obvious thing: to return to their country of origin. Needless to say: the anti-virus regulations, with the aftermath of restrictions on the movements of travelers, prevented it. The couple then made another attempt in Belgium, but lacking a long-stay permit, the two found themselves in trouble again.
Do you know how they solved? Bellis had to pick up her Afghan address book and take advantage of the contacts she had gained with the local authorities. In short, you had to ask the Taliban for hospitality. Who, in all likelihood aware of the opportunity to earn, without the slightest effort, a sensational world champion, welcomed it with open arms. Even reassuring her: “Everything will be fine here”.
This is what the West has been reduced to: paralyzed by the virus, by insane limitations which, moreover, as has now been amply demonstrated, do not serve to prevent its spread, humiliated even by the Taliban.