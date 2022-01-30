© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan



Beijing officials said Sunday they sealed off several residential communities in the city's northern district after two cases of COVID-19 were found.Residents in the Anzhenli neighborhood in Chaoyang district were sealed off on Saturday, andBeijing is on high alert asWhile the cases are low compared to other countries in the region, China has double down on its "zero-tolerance" policy, which includes breaking the chain of transmission as soon as it is found.The city is also setting up 19 points in the area to test residents every day until Friday, officials said at a briefing on the pandemic, according to state-backed Beijing News.The Chinese capital reported a total of 12 cases of COVID-19 between 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, said Pang Xinghuo, the vice head of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control.