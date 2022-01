"Other than the three elements described above, federal law does not require that an application for an order authorizing the installation and use of a pen register and a trap and trace device specify any facts."

Thomas Brewster is an associate editor for Forbes, covering security, surveillance and privacy. I'm also the editor of The Wiretap newsletter, which has exclusive stories on real-world surveillance.

when ordering Facebook, WhatsApp or any tech company to help agencies spy on users in secret, newly unsealed court documents show.U.S. federal agencies have been usingwith no explanation as to why and without knowing whom they are targeting.In Ohio, a just-unsealed government surveillance application reveals that in November 2021,The application reveals the DEA didn't know the identities of any of the targets, but told WhatsApp to monitor the IP addresses and numbers with which the targeted users were communicating, as well as when and how they were using the app.and doesn't seek any message content, which WhatsApp couldn't provide anyway, as it is end-to-end encrypted.As Forbes previously reported , over at least the last two years, law enforcement in the U.S. has repeatedly ordered WhatsApp and other tech companies to install these pen registers without showing any probable cause. As in those previous cases, the government order to trace Chinese users came with the statement that1) the identity of the attorney or the law enforcement officer making the application;2) the identity of the agency making the application; and3) a certification from the applicant that "the information likely to be obtained is relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by that agency."The latest case shows thatfar beyond domestic WhatsApp users and those in neighboring countries, affecting foreign targets whose identities the government does not know. According to another court document unearthed by Forbes,For each, the U.S. either knew the alias or the real name of the user.As the Chinese WhatsApp numbers were published unredacted in the government filing, Forbes was able to find indications that the DEA was seeking to carry outOne number was included as a contact in a comment from 2020 on a blogpost, offering shipment ofproviding an email containing the domain of what appears to be a Chinese company. (As no charges have been filed in the case, Forbes is not revealing the numbers of the names of the entities being targeted by the DEA probe. The Justice Department in Ohio hadn't commented at the time of publication.)Another was listed on a Facebook page, where chemicals were being sold by a company promisingPictures on the page showed cellophane bags containing various powders and pointing to Telegram and Wickr numbers, as well as the WhatsApp contact, promising high-purity substances, includingOne of the numbers was also posted to a Facebook group calledwhere users have been discussing how to get hold of various substances, many looking for benzodiazepines.Though the DEA may be legitimately using the Pen Register Act to track the Chinese chemical suppliers fueling America's opioid crisis, there remain concerns about the lack of an explanation of "probable cause." Yet, despite complaints from the likes of the ACLU about the law going back decades,