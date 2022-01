© Diana Polekhina/Unsplash

I guess it could be possible that the excess hospitalizations over cases and deaths over hospitalizations could be subject to prioritization of the sick but I don't think it really matters. It's the sick that needed protection anyway, not the healthy! And if it didn't improve [the] outcome for the sick then what exactly is the point??

In yet another absolute bombshell revelation the government of Alberta, Canada exposed itself this week when it inadvertently released data showing the time from dose to infection for each of the events. Thanks to Substack author Metatron for exposing this information. As illustrated in the chart below, almost 56% of 'recorded' Covid-related deaths among the vaccinated occurred within 14 days of vaccination - and almost 90% within 45 days, which is noteworthy because that is what's claimed to be the timeframe of the vaccine's effectiveness. As for hospitalizations, the numbers aren't that much better. 80% of which occurred within the first 45 days post-vaccination. Overall, the data showed that Covid infections post-vaccination also followed a similar trajectory. Even if you cede the fact that the prioritizing of the sick and elderly in the beginning is a contributing factor to the heightened deaths over hospitalizations, and subsequent hospitalizations over cases, as Metatron points out in his Substack thread. It has long been assumed that the US and others around the world have been fudging the data just like the Canadian Government has been doing. If this is the case, it is yet another evil human rights violation to add to the docket in the Nuremberg 2.0 trials.