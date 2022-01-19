© Reuters



"From tomorrow we will no longer require face masks in classrooms and the Department for Education will shortly remove national guidance on their use in communal areas. In the country at large we will continue to suggest the use of face coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces, particularly when you come into contact with people you don't normally meet, but we will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalise anyone who chooses not to wear one."

"While the trend amongst secondary aged children is down, it is however uncertain, due to the short time schools have been back since the Christmas holidays, that this trend will continue. Such uncertainty could lead to a pronounced risk of increased disruption with children and staff having to isolate."

"regret sending the wrong signal to the public for political expediency. The prime minister's decision to loosen the restrictions may have relieved the pressure from his backbenchers but will do nothing to relieve the pressure on the NHS."

"This feels like more of a political decision than a decision based on the evidence and the science, and it could be quite London-centric.



"We're seeing a reduction in cases, but they're still incredibly high. Taking out all these measures does feel risky. And if our focus is keeping kids in schools as much as possible, this may result in more disruption to education. I worry the decision has not been made for the right reasons."

PM says plan B measures will stop on 26 January and compulsory self-isolation for people with Covid on 24 March.- including compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, guidance to work from home and vaccine certificates - from next week.The prime minister told the Commons thatand that date could be brought forward.To cheers from some on the Conservative benches, Johnson also announcedWhile Johnson's statement will please a number of his backbenchers, it prompted concern from teaching and nursing unions, while one director of public health said the move felt motivated more by politics than evidence.Updating MPs, the prime minister said he had taken a "different path" to much of Europe, but Covid data was "showing that time and again this government got the toughest decisions right" and that the plan B rules imposed in December could be lifted from next Thursday, the day after a pre-existing review point.The swift change has been seen as an attempt by Johnson to placate Tory MPs angry with him over reports about lockdown-breaching parties in No 10.Johnson told the Commons:Replying to the statement, Starmer said Labour "does not want to see restrictions in place any longer than necessary". The Labour leader said he would back the relaxation "as long as the science says it is safe".Teaching unions expressed concern about the sudden change, warning that many headteachers in England were still seeing widespread disruption to education owing to Covid.Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said the latest ONS infection survey had shown that one in 10 primary age pupils had Covid. She added:Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said ministers wouldA director of public health at a city in the north of England said they were also concerned at the move.The changes apply only to England, as Covid restrictions, as part of health policy, are a devolved matter.