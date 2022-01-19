© Karim Bouchetta/Bav Media



Stunning images of sand dunes in the Sahara desert covered in snow have been captured by a photographer.The desert is more commonly known for its hot and dry climate so this incredible sight is very rare occurence.Temperatures had plummeted to -2C when Karim Bouchetata took the photos on Tuesday near the town of Ain Sefra in northwest Algeria yesterday.The area has seen snow before due to it being surrounded by the Atlas Mountains and 1,000 metres above sea level.The ice created stunning patterns in the sand but there possible wasn't enough of the white stuff to build a lifesize snowman or an igloo.The Sahara Desert covers most of Northern Africa and Ain Sefra is known as 'The Gateway to the Desert'.The desert has gone through temperature and moisture changes over the past few hundred thousand years, but snow rarely occurs because there is not usually enough water in the air for it despite it being able to get very cold at night.The desert is much hotter with an average temperature during the day a majority of the time with the mercury hitting 38C.It has a heat record of more than 50C.Katim also captured pictures of the Sahara Desert covered in snow in January last year.Sheep and camels were also seen standing on the snowy dunes as temperatures dipped to -3C.