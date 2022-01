© Francis Dean via Getty Images

A top Danish newspaper has apologized for "hypnotically" following government narratives on the COVID-19 pandemic, admitting "we failed."The article also asserts that politicians and authorities have 'lied' about other aspects of the pandemic and that this has caused the population to lose trust in them.As we previously highlighted , the editor-in-chief of Germany's top newspaper Bild also apologized for the news outlet's fear-driven coverage of COVID, specifically to children who were told "that they were going to murder their grandma."Julian Reichelt said sorry for Bild's coverage, which was "like poison" and "made you feel like you were a mortal danger to society.""Will other news outlets have the journalistic integrity to follow suit?" asks Zero Hedge