no-one from the state had so far contradicted his statements

A FORMER senior officer in Spain's National Police Corps has said the 2017 terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils were organised by the country's secret service in a bid to destabilise Catalonia before the independence referendum there.However, Jose ManuelAhead of the October 2017 indyref, the former commissioner said the CNI bossThree men who helped in the attacks were last year sentenced to jail terms of between eight and 53 years.It later emerged thatThe former commissioner said he could prove everything he had claimed:"We must think that the citizenry is not a minor and the law of secrets cannot be used to hide everything. It is an obsolete Francoist law from 1968."His claims triggered anger in Catalonia, where the government was considering a legal response."17-A was a barbarity that has marked us forever. And if Villarejo's words are true, explanations are needed now."I have also asked the legal services of the Generalitat [government] to study these statements and the relevant legal actions that can be taken. For the truth. For the victims, for the Catalans and for all those who are on the side of peace and democracy."In radio interviews, his, said the Spanish state wanted to clarify Villarejo's allegations over the CNI and the terror attacks, and has urged them to mount an investigation.He also