Project Veritas released documents Monday night which appear to contradict NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci's sworn testimony regarding gain of function research.


The documents come from a report at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which were allegedly hidden in a top secret shared drive.

DARPA facilitates research in technology with potential military applications under the US Department of Defense.

Project Veritas has obtained a report which stated that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018, looking to obtain funding for Project Defuse to conduct gain of function research of coronaviruses from bats.

According to Project Veritas, the proposal was rejected by DARPA because it violated a gain of function research moratorium. Additionally, there were safety concerns.

According to the documents, NIAID, under the direction of Dr. Fauci, proceeded with the research at the Wuhan Virology Lab in China and at several sites other across the US.

Fauci has repeated under oath during multiple Congressional hearings that the NIH and NAIAD have not been involved in gain of function research with the EcoHealth Alliance program.

According to Project Veritas, "The report goes on to detail concern regarding the COVID-19 gain of function program, the concealment of documents, the suppression of potential curatives, like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, and the mRNA vaccines."

DARPA's Chief of Communications, Jared Adams, told Project Veritas when asked about the secrecy surrounding the documents, "It doesn't sound normal to me. If something resides in a classified setting, then it should be appropriately marked. I'm not at all familiar with unmarked documents that reside in a classified space."

According to Project Veritas, "The main report regarding the EcoHealth Alliance proposal leaked on the internet a couple of months ago, it has remained unverified until now."