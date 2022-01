© Johannes Eisele/Getty /AFP/AP/ICE/KJN



"The fact an individual is a removable noncitizen, therefore, should not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them."

President Joe Biden's administration is seemingly concealing the number of illegal aliens arrested and deported from the United States over the last 12 months. At the end of each year, for more than a decade, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency releases a report detailing the number of illegal aliens arrested and deported from the U.S. in the prior Fiscal Year.former President Trump's last full year in office, thedespite the Chinese coronavirus crisis and close to 200,000 As of January 6, ICE has yet to release its annual report for Fiscal Year 2021.Former ICE official Jon Feere, with the Center for Immigration Studies, told Fox News' Adam Shaw thatICE officials have said the annual report is in the final review stage.As Breitbart News has chronicled over the last year, Biden has imposed Experts have long projected that the orders have likely halted most interior immigration enforcement. The orders state:When rolling out the orders, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus admitted during a congressional hearing last year thatIn addition to the sanctuary country orders, "protected areas" for illegal aliens where ICE agents are barred from arresting and deporting them. These areas include protests, rehab facilities, playgrounds, and homeless shelters. Biden has also banned ICE agents from arresting illegal aliens at most courthouses.Prior reports have indicated that