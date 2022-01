© Getty Images / Alena Paulus

Italy's government has issued a decree requiring that everyone 50 years old and up be vaccinated against Covid-19, exempting only those who have recently recovered from the virus or who can't take the shots for medical reasons.The Council of Ministers unanimously approved the new mandate on Wednesday after weighing various possible measures to reduce the strain on hospitals amid the rapid strain of Covid-19's Omicron variant. The order is effective from February 15 and is set to continue through at least June 15.. Austria's mandate will apply to all residents over 14 years old starting February, while Germany's will target all adults. Greece limited its requirement to people 60 and older, and introduced a monthly recurring fine of €100 for those who fail to book their appointment for a first Covid vaccine dose by January 16.For workers 50 and over, Wednesday's order will remove the option of taking Covid-19 tests in lieu of vaccination. Roughly a third of Italians are currently vaccinated with three doses, but some 20% have yet to receive even a single Covid-19 jab.