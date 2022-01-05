© Creative Commons

The country reportedly sought to prevent Pakistan from developing own nukes in 1980s.A Swiss newspaper claims Mossad may have been behind bombing attacks and threats against several German and Swiss companies in the 1980s. Israel reportedly sought to prevent Pakistan from developing nuclear weapons.The bombshell report was published by Switzerland's Neue Zürcher Zeitung on Sunday.The Swiss newspaper, citing recently unclassified State Department documents, claims that the US was unhappy about Pakistan's attempts to develop its own nukes, but Washington did not wish to alienate the government in Islamabad. American diplomats first tried to convince authorities in Bonn and Bern to prevent companies from selling dual-purpose materials to Pakistan. However, those efforts bore little fruit, as the paper claims, and a year later, a string of attacks on the people and entities involved occurred.Historian Adrian Hänni also told Neue Zürcher Zeitung that the bombings bore all the hallmarks of a secret service operation, and were strikingly similar to the attacks that had happened two years prior, which targeted people allegedly involved in Iraq's nuclear program.The report concludes by saying that most of the German and Swiss companies that were allegedly selling dual-use materials to Pakistan continued with the lucrative business despite the attacks and threats. The Swiss newspaper also claims that several years later, Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear program, went on to help Iranians get hold of uranium enrichment centrifuges.