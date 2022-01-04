© Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP



"By massively increasing renewable energy and accelerating the expansion of the electricity grid we can show that this is possible in Germany."

The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy was first taken by the center-left government of Gerhard Schroeder in 2002. His successor,The three reactors now being shuttered were first powered up in the mid-1980s. Together they provided electricity to millions of German households for almost four decades.One of the plants —— became a particular focus of anti-nuclear protests that were fueled by the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe in the Soviet Union.Advocates of atomic energy argue that it can help Germany meet its climate targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But the German government said this week thatRenewable energy sources delivered almost 46% of the electricity generated in Germany in 2021. Coal accounted for more than 51%, while nuclear power provided over 13%, according to the Fraunhofer Institute. Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said:This has prompted concerns ofuntil enough renewable power is available, and both sides arguing their preferred source of energy be classed as sustainable.Germany's remaining three nuclear plants —While some jobs will be lost, utility company RWE said more than two-thirds of the 600 workers at its Gundremmingen nuclear power station will continue to be involved inEnvironment Minister Steffi Lemke has dismissed suggestions that a new generation of nuclear power plants might prompt Germany to change course yet again. "Nuclear power plants remain high-risk facilities that produce highly radioactive atomic waste," she told the Funke media group this week.