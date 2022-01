"

an accelerating bull run accompanied by hyperinflation after which comes an epic crash

."

2022 will be a year of trends

About the Author:

Alex Krainer - @NakedHedgie is a former hedge fund manager, founder of KRAINER ANALYTICS and publisher of the daily TrendCompass reports. I-System TrendCompass provides daily CTA signals on over 200 financial and commodities markets.



Sign up for a 1-month FREE trial by e-mailing us at TrendCompass@ISystem-TF.com

The books are now free: since Amazon has recently banned all of my books, including the award-winning "Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading," they are now available for free at this link.

indicating that the ongoing central bank monetary experiment is nowhere near winding down.For years now, we've seen many compelling analyses, usually based on valuation issues or macroeconomic risks, predicting an imminent crash and explaining why the bull market just could not continue for long. And for years they've all been dead wrong.In 2016, the "smart money" was ultra-bearish. Around the same time John Mauldin was predicting an imminent 50% correction...This is not exactly a new thing, but a recurring pattern that's been remarkably consistent for at least a century now as the following table shows:, "M" money supply was growing at an 8.1% annual clip from mid-1921 through 1928 fueling a nearly 25% annual inflation of stock prices.I elaborated this hypothesis in " The One Force moving stock prices and what it tells us about the future ," which I published in the wake of the 2020 market crash.As I then wrote, we'll seeOK, not everyone's convinced that we'll have hyperinflation. But regardless of whether we'll see hyper-, or only high inflation remains to be seen,so that's a predictable outcome. Of course,I believe the best we can do is to navigate along with the prevailing trends with utmost patience and discipline.All these developments promise large-scale price events () in many markets. Below is the current directional exposure (as a percentage of full exposure), based on 12 individual CTA strategies tracking short-, medium-, and long-cycle trends inAs the aging bull market nears its peak,The business-as-usual investing that's worked over the past three or four decades is now fraught with risk. It is time for investors to consider bold action to protect their wealth, even taking the advice expressed byin a recent interview , that