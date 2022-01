© Getty / YouTube



Who is Ghislaine Maxwell's husband?

The marriage has been reported to have been one "of convenience"

as it is suspected that she transferred much of her

wealth

The British socialite, who was recently convicted of sex trafficking charges , was allegedly dumped by her husband who is believed to have moved on with a yoga instructor Now, it appears that marriage disolved in what is reported to have been a "confrontational" phonecall.Though Maxwell refused to name her husband to the court, it is widely suspected that she married tech millionaire Scott Borgerson in 2016.Shortly after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, Maxwell was rumored to be living with Borgerson in Manchester By The Sea.Scott Borgersonwith Ghislaine Maxwell., Borgerson denies being romantically involved with Maxwell, claiming that they're just "old friends."However, in addition to the New Hampshire property purchase, there's also the suspicious nature of whereGhislaine Maxwell allegedly transfered assets to Borgerson before her arrest.Borgerson, who"I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine. The Ghislaine I know is a wonderful and loving person. I believe Ghislaine had nothing to do with Epstein's crimes," Borgerson wrote to a judge.Scott Borgenson reportedly told Ghislaine Maxwell he had met someone else.It is unclear when exactly the millionaire broke up with Maxwell but last month he was spotted kissing another woman, Kris McGinn, near his New England estate."There was a dramatic phone call between them, while she was in jail in solitary confinement," a source claimed. "Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else.""The marriage was past tense there and then. It's over. The marriage was over before the trial started," the source reportedly insisted.Prior to Borgerson, Maxwell was in a high-profile relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.At the crux of Maxwell's trial lies her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein . In addition to allegedlyWhile their romantic relationship was short-lived, they remained accomplices in sex trafficking with victims saying Maxwell acted as a recruiter who was lure victims to Epstein."The woman who once had everything money could buy, only to lose it all because of a man, was once again living a life of luxury. All she had to do to keep it was to give the monster what he wanted. And what he increasingly wanted were women — 'on the younger side' as Donald Trump would say — for whom Maxwell is said to have searched everywhere: spas, massage parlors, parties. Once she found them, she would invite them to "tea" at Epstein's mansion," one victim said last year.Maxwell was convicted of five of the six sex trafficking charges by a New York jury in late December. The total possible sentence amounts to 65 years in prison.