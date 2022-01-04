© MGM



A US spymaster inadvertently helped the Nazis develop one of the most effective disinformation campaigns of the second world war by spreading rumours about Hitler's plans for a Where Eagles Dare-style Alpine redoubt, a historian with access to classified US military records has found.Thomas Boghardt, a German historian at the US Army Center of Military History in Washington DC, argues in a new book that the myth of an Alpine Nazi fortress was not a crucial factor behind American forces abandoning the race to Berlin in favour of a southward push but was one that US spycraft had a hand in making.The Nazi leadership first got wind of allied fears of a mountaintop last stand in 1944, after, Switzerland. As Boghardt shows in Covert Legions: US Army Intelligence in Germany 1944-1949,British intelligence had discovered that"[C]ould you report to the fool [Dulles] who knows his code was compromised if he has used that code to report meetings with anyone, Germans probably identified persons concerned and use them for stuffing [disinformation]", the agent vented to his station chief. "He swallows easily."As the British had feared,of a German defence effort in Austria and Bavaria via disinformation and media reports, hoping a sidetracked US military leadership could be drawn into separate peace talks or even an alliance against the Soviets."Dulles was a very capable case officer who excelled at working with human sources, but when it came to signals intelligenceBoghardt told the Guardian.As Covert Legions shows,After the end of the war, Nazis setting themselves up on snowy mountaintops became a staple of swashbuckling war movies, such as 1968's Where Eagles Dare, starring Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood.However, while some allied intelligence reports explicitly cited the Alpine redoubt theory as an argument for an allied push into southern Germany in 1945, Boghardt rejects the idea that it played a crucial part in shaping the second world war endgame and setting the ground for cold war tensions with the Soviet Union, as Winston Churchill later claimed.The US decision not to back a British plan for a "pencil-like thrust" to Berlin likely owed more to the fact that, he said, and a deal to divide up the city had already been agreed."My impression is that the US command ultimately didn't really believe in the Alpine redoubt myth, but may have kept it alive to persuade the British of their overriding strategy."