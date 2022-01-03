© Carol Guzy/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock



Congresswoman has repeatedly battled social media platform over censorship.Twitter on Sunday permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account with nearly a half million followers, alleging she violated the company's rules on COVID-19 information.The following message appeared on her @mtgreene account: "Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate Twitter rules."A company spokesman confirmed to CNN the account was permanently suspended "for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."Greene, a freshman Republican for Georgia, did not immediately issue a statement after Twitter's action. Her official congressional account remained operational midday Sunday.