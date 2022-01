As President Joe Biden's approval rating continues to stay low, progressives are beginning to eye potential primary candidates for the 2024 presidential election.Speaking with Politico , Jeff Weaver, former presidential campaign manager for Sen. Bernie Sanders, said: "Will there be a progressive challenger? Yes."According to Politico , there are no serious prospects of primary campaign runners amongst those currently in office, or those that had previously taken on Biden in the last election, like Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren.A challenger would instead come from lesser-known candidates, like former Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner or 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.Anxiety has grown though that a progressive challenger would weaken Democrat's standings, potentially pointing to a weakened state of the left."I think it's pretty unlikely that a serious progressive challenger would emerge if Biden stays in the race," Max Berger, former director of progressive outreach for Warren's 2020 presidential campaign, told Politico . "It would so go against the sensibilities of rank-and-file Democrats that I don't think it would necessarily be a great service to the progressive cause to have our ideas seem so marginal."Berger added that, while it would look bad for Biden if another challenger received 20 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary, "the flip side of the 80-20 thing is I don't want us getting 20 percent."